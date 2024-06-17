Council issues apology for overgrown Perthshire graveyard as mourner hits out at ‘neglect’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Council issues apology for overgrown Perthshire graveyard as mourner hits out at ‘neglect’

The local authority says issues with staff and the weather have left a grass-cutting backlog.

By James Simpson
Alex Mills at the overgrown graveyard in Longforgan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Alex Mills at the overgrown graveyard in Longforgan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Council chiefs have issued an apology for an overgrown Perthshire graveyard after a mourner hit out at the “neglect” of the site.

Alex Mills, 77, found several parts of the council-run cemetery in Longforgan to be overgrown when visiting family members.

The Invergowrie resident said he was “shocked” that the site had been allowed to become so unkempt.

The retired James Hutton Institute worker has several family members and friends who have been laid to rest at the graveyard.

‘Some of the weeds are 2ft high’

He said: “I’ve got a number of family members here, including my parents, and it’s terrible the level of neglect here.

“What makes it worse is this is still an active cemetery.

“Could you imagine laying a loved one to rest and seeing the state of the place?

“It is soul-destroying to see how bad it is. Some of the weeds are 2ft high.

“People are now trying to cut the grass on their family plots but you can see they are struggling because the grass is so high.

The graveyard at Longforgan Parish Church. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The site has not been cut for weeks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We contacted the council to complain but this simply shouldn’t be allowed to happen, it’s been totally neglected.”

Alex says he is aware others have also complained and hopes the site will be better maintained going forward.

He added: “We have a number of friends who also have their final resting place here.

“They were incredibly proud people and it’s such a shame seeing their burial plots overgrown.

“Given the recent wet weather, folk are trudging through this overgrown grass.

“There should be a level of maintenance being upheld here.”

Some graves are almost entirely covered. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Alex is shocked at the condition of the graveyard. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Last week, Perth and Kinross Council blamed the weather and staffing pressures for a grass-cutting backlog in public places – warning locals may see  “excess growth” in some areas.

When contacted about Longforgan cemetery, a spokesperson said: “We apologise for any upset that mourners visiting council-maintained cemeteries may have felt.

“As we have advised, recent warmer, wetter weather conditions have led to additional growth of vegetation and together with current staffing pressures we have not been able to progress grass-cutting works as normal.”

Perth and Kinross Council ‘working to resolve’ lack of grass-cutting at cemetery

The local authority says it normally carries out fortnightly grass-cutting in cemeteries and monthly strumming around headstones.

The spokesperson added: “We are working to resolve the situation at present to ensure cemeteries are maintained as intended.”

Last month, the council approved an extension of its Grow Wild trials – where some areas of longer grass will no longer be cut.

Conversation