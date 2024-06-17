Council issues apology for overgrown Perthshire graveyard as mourner hits out at ‘neglect’

Council chiefs have issued an apology for an overgrown Perthshire graveyard after a mourner hit out at the “neglect” of the site.

Alex Mills, 77, found several parts of the council-run cemetery in Longforgan to be overgrown when visiting family members.

The Invergowrie resident said he was “shocked” that the site had been allowed to become so unkempt.

The retired James Hutton Institute worker has several family members and friends who have been laid to rest at the graveyard.

‘Some of the weeds are 2ft high’

He said: “I’ve got a number of family members here, including my parents, and it’s terrible the level of neglect here.

“What makes it worse is this is still an active cemetery.

“Could you imagine laying a loved one to rest and seeing the state of the place?

“It is soul-destroying to see how bad it is. Some of the weeds are 2ft high.

“People are now trying to cut the grass on their family plots but you can see they are struggling because the grass is so high.

“We contacted the council to complain but this simply shouldn’t be allowed to happen, it’s been totally neglected.”

Alex says he is aware others have also complained and hopes the site will be better maintained going forward.

He added: “We have a number of friends who also have their final resting place here.

“They were incredibly proud people and it’s such a shame seeing their burial plots overgrown.

“Given the recent wet weather, folk are trudging through this overgrown grass.

“There should be a level of maintenance being upheld here.”

Last week, Perth and Kinross Council blamed the weather and staffing pressures for a grass-cutting backlog in public places – warning locals may see “excess growth” in some areas.

When contacted about Longforgan cemetery, a spokesperson said: “We apologise for any upset that mourners visiting council-maintained cemeteries may have felt.

“As we have advised, recent warmer, wetter weather conditions have led to additional growth of vegetation and together with current staffing pressures we have not been able to progress grass-cutting works as normal.”

Perth and Kinross Council ‘working to resolve’ lack of grass-cutting at cemetery

The local authority says it normally carries out fortnightly grass-cutting in cemeteries and monthly strumming around headstones.

The spokesperson added: “We are working to resolve the situation at present to ensure cemeteries are maintained as intended.”

Last month, the council approved an extension of its Grow Wild trials – where some areas of longer grass will no longer be cut.