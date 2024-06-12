Council says weather and staffing to blame for lack of grass-cutting in Perth and Kinross

Council chiefs in Perth and Kinross say weather and staffing pressures are to blame for a lack of grass-cutting in public spaces.

The local authority is warning locals they can expect to see “excess growth” in some areas because workers have been unable to cut grass.

It comes after the council introduced a new policy to let several sites in the region “grow wild” over the next three years – though it insists this is not to blame for the lack of activity in some areas.

In a statement on X, Perth and Kinross Council posted: “Unfortunately, warm, wet weather in recent weeks, together with staffing pressures, are impacting on our grounds maintenance service delivery at this time.

‘You may see long grass and excess growth in green spaces’

“As a result, you may currently see long grass and excess growth in local green spaces.

“We’re continuing to work through the grass-cutting schedule in the interests of communities just now.

“These issues are, however, unrelated to the extension of our #GrowWild grassland management trials encouraging biodiversity.”

The Grow Wild scheme will see areas of longer grass left uncut, in an effort to attract bees, butterflies and other insect pollinators.

Trials were held in an initial 42 locations but the project is set to be extended to 1,700 of the 1,900 sites managed by the council.

The first phase will involve areas served by the Friarton depot, which includes Invergowrie, Bridge of Earn, Glenfarg, Almondbank, Stanley and Perth.

Under the plans, grass will be left to grow on steeper banks, around the margins of sites and under groups of trees.

In other places, grass will be cut at a higher height and less frequently to encourage wildflowers to grow.

The council has launched a Grow Wild survey for locals to have their say on the policy.