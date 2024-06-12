Council says weather and staffing to blame for lack of grass-cutting in Perth and Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Council says weather and staffing to blame for lack of grass-cutting in Perth and Kinross

The local authority is warning of "excess growth" in some areas.

By Bryan Copland
Perth and Kinross Council says it is working through its grass-cutting schedule. Image: Shutterstock
Perth and Kinross Council says it is working through its grass-cutting schedule. Image: Shutterstock

Council chiefs in Perth and Kinross say weather and staffing pressures are to blame for a lack of grass-cutting in public spaces.

The local authority is warning locals they can expect to see “excess growth” in some areas because workers have been unable to cut grass.

It comes after the council introduced a new policy to let several sites in the region “grow wild” over the next three years – though it insists this is not to blame for the lack of activity in some areas.

In a statement on X, Perth and Kinross Council posted: “Unfortunately, warm, wet weather in recent weeks, together with staffing pressures, are impacting on our grounds maintenance service delivery at this time.

‘You may see long grass and excess growth in green spaces’

“As a result, you may currently see long grass and excess growth in local green spaces.

“We’re continuing to work through the grass-cutting schedule in the interests of communities just now.

“These issues are, however, unrelated to the extension of our #GrowWild grassland management trials encouraging biodiversity.”

The Grow Wild scheme will see areas of longer grass left uncut, in an effort to attract bees, butterflies and other insect pollinators.

Trials were held in an initial 42 locations but the project is set to be extended to 1,700 of the 1,900 sites managed by the council.

The first phase will involve areas served by the Friarton depot, which includes Invergowrie, Bridge of Earn, Glenfarg, Almondbank, Stanley and Perth.

The area where the first phase of the scheme will be rolled out. Image: DC Thomson

Under the plans, grass will be left to grow on steeper banks, around the margins of sites and under groups of trees.

In other places, grass will be cut at a higher height and less frequently to encourage wildflowers to grow.

The council has launched a Grow Wild survey for locals to have their say on the policy.

Conversation