Cottage perched on stunning Angus clifftop for sale

A traditional cottage perched on an Angus clifftop with stunning sea views has come to market.

Braehead Cottage in Auchmithie, north of Arbroath, dates back to the 1860s and takes full advantage of its elevated position.

Set across two floors, the standout feature of the home is the terraced garden overlooking Auchmithie Beach below.

A modern kitchen sits at the rear while the living room leads into the conservatory which boasts spectacular views of the North Sea.

The sea-facing master bedroom, complete with two fitted wardrobes, is also on the ground floor.

Moving upstairs there are two more double bedrooms, which both feature sloping ceilings and Velux windows facing the sea.

A modern family shower room completes the home.

Additionally, the cottage has a single garage with a remote control door.

The breathtaking views only get better stepping outside to the terraced garden – an ideal space for entertaining guests and alfresco dining.

Braehead Cottage is on the market with Bell Ingram for offers over £225,000.

Elsewhere in Angus, a luxurious six-bedroom house in Piperdam has come on the market for £650,000.

Meanwhile, a beautiful cottage on Broughty Ferry’s waterfront was the most popular property on TSPC in May.