Home Lifestyle Property

Cottage perched on stunning Angus clifftop for sale

Braehead Cottage is on the market for offers over £225,000. 

By Andrew Robson
Braehead Cottage, Auchmithie.
Braehead Cottage, Auchmithie. Image: Bell Ingram

A traditional cottage perched on an Angus clifftop with stunning sea views has come to market.

Braehead Cottage in Auchmithie, north of Arbroath, dates back to the 1860s and takes full advantage of its elevated position.

Set across two floors, the standout feature of the home is the terraced garden overlooking Auchmithie Beach below.

A modern kitchen sits at the rear while the living room leads into the conservatory which boasts spectacular views of the North Sea.

The sea-facing master bedroom, complete with two fitted wardrobes, is also on the ground floor.

The kitchen
The kitchen. Image: Bell Ingram
The kitchen has timber flooring.
The kitchen has wooden flooring. Image: Bell Ingram
The living room.
The living room. Image: Bell Ingram
The conservatory.
The conservatory. Image: Bell Ingram
The entrance hallway
The entrance hallway. Image: Bell Ingram
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Bell Ingram

Moving upstairs there are two more double bedrooms, which both feature sloping ceilings and Velux windows facing the sea.

A modern family shower room completes the home.

Additionally, the cottage has a single garage with a remote control door.

The breathtaking views only get better stepping outside to the terraced garden – an ideal space for entertaining guests and alfresco dining.

An upstairs bedroom.
An upstairs bedroom. Image: Bell Ingram
There are two bedrooms on the first floor.
There are two bedrooms on the first floor. Image: Bell Ingram
Both upstairs rooms have sloping ceilings.
Both upstairs rooms have sloping ceilings. Image: Bell Ingram
Velux windows.
Velux windows overlook the bay below. Image: Bell Ingram
The shower room.
The shower room. Image: Bell Ingram
The single garage. I
The single garage. Image: Bell Ingram
The clifftop Angus cottage entrance.
The cottage entrance. Image: Bell Ingram
The patio garden.
The patio garden. Image: Bell Ingram
Views of the Angus cliffs from the decking.
Views of the Angus cliffs from the decking. Image: Bell Ingram
Sea views from the garden.
Sea views from the garden. Image: Bell Ingram
The Angus cottage sits perched above Auchmithie Beach
The property sits perched above Auchmithie Beach. Image: Bell Ingram

Braehead Cottage is on the market with Bell Ingram for offers over £225,000.

Elsewhere in Angus, a luxurious six-bedroom house in Piperdam has come on the market for £650,000.

Meanwhile, a beautiful cottage on Broughty Ferry’s waterfront was the most popular property on TSPC in May.

