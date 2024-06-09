Lichties Hall of Fame legend’s 131-year-old English title medal could fetch thousands at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lichties Hall of Fame legend’s 131-year-old English title medal could fetch thousands at auction

John 'Ned' Doig played for Arbroath FC before becoming the goalie in Sunderland FC's greatest ever 'Team of All Talents' in the late 1800s.

By Graham Brown
Scotland goalkeeper Ned Doig makes a save during a match at Sheffield. Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Scotland goalkeeper Ned Doig makes a save during a match at Sheffield. Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A rare 131-year-old winner’s medal earned by the legendary keeper who became Arbroath FC’s only Scotland cap is going under the hammer.

John ‘Ned’ Doig’s gold and enamel English Division One championship honour from the 1892/93 season could fetch £5,000 at auction.

Doig’s name was one of the first to grace the Gayfield Hall of Fame.

But it is Sunderland fans who may lead the chase for the prized piece of sporting memorabilia.

Arbroath FC player Ned Doig
Hero goalie Ned Doig features in a book of Arbroath FC legends. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Doig was a member of the Black Cats’ famous ‘Team of All Talents’ – the greatest club outfit in the world at its height.

And the ‘Prince of Goalkeepers’ holds records in Angus and Wearside which stand to this day.

Letham lad

Doig is also likely the greatest – be it perhaps least known – sporting son of the Angus village of Letham, where he was born in October 1866.

In a career spanning 25 seasons, Doig played at least 1,055 games of football.

His talent was charted by Arbroath FC historian Fraser Clyne in a book of famous Red Lichties.

And Doig was one of the inaugural inductees in the club’s Hall of Fame in 2015.

The keeper remains one of Gayfield’s most colourful characters.

His illustrious career with the Angus side had an unusual start.

He was plucked from the terraces for a reserve team game after shouts of “let Doig play” from the crowd.

Arbroath FC historian Fraser Clyne.
Arbroath FC historian Fraser Clyne featured Doig's exploits in a book on the club. Image: DC Thomson

In 1887 he was selected to play for Scotland against Ireland at Hampden, the first of his six caps.

His final game for the Lichties was an Angus derby against Montrose in November 1889, a year before the Scottish League was formed.

When he joined Sunderland in 1890 he received a £75 signing-on fee, club house and a job in the North Sands shipyard.

And over 14 seasons as part of the ‘Team of All the Talents, Ned notched up a club record seven consecutive clean sheets.

Leading English side of its era

Doig made a record 422 league appearances and played 35 FA Cup ties for the English side between 1890 and 1904.

It was a period which reaped four First Division titles.

And Doig boasts a 19th-century world record by not conceding any goals in 87 of his 290 – 30% – top division appearances.

He then signed for Liverpool for £150. On his first game, 33 days before his 38th birthday, Doig became the oldest player to debut for the club.

The Reds won the Second Division championship in his first season. Ever-present Doig conceded just 25 goals in 34 games.

His Anfield career was ended by a postcard delivered to his door which stated: “Your services are no longer required.”

Ned Doig Arbroath FC 1892/3 medal
The 1892/93 Sunderland medal going under the hammer this month. Image: Graham Budd Auctions

Doig eventually retired from football in 1910 after a spell with amateur club St Helens Recreationals.

He died in November 1919 from Spanish flu at the age of 53. Doig’s gravestone is in Anfield cemetery in Liverpool.

Graham Budd Auctions is offering the 9ct gold an enamel medal in a sale on June 18/19.

It is inscribed 1892-3 League Champions Sunderland, with J E Doig on the reverse.

An opening bid of £2,400 has been set and the auctioneer’s estimate for the rarity is £4,000-£5,000.

 

