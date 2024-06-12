Former Angus riding centre and B&B with 14 acres of land hits market for nearly £700k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Angus riding centre and B&B with 14 acres of land hits market for nearly £700k

The six-bedroom farmhouse could be returned to use as holiday accommodation.

By Ben MacDonald
Farmhouse for sale near Blairgowrie
The six-bedroom farmhouse is up for sale. Image: Yopa

A former riding centre and B&B in Angus, which is surrounded by 14 acres of land, has hit the market for nearly £700,000.

The rural property, north of Kirkton of Glenisla, features a six-bedroom farmhouse that has previously been used for accommodation.

It could be returned to use as a B&B with the relevant permissions.

There are also facilities associated with the riding centre including a stable block.

An aerial view of the house. Image: Yopa
The front of the home. Image: Yopa
The kitchen. Image: Yopa
The dining area. Image: Yopa

The house – which is not far from the Perth and Kinross border – has three public rooms, including a sitting room with a stove, and a sunroom.

The kitchen and dining area also comes with a wood-burning stove.

Two of the bedrooms are on the ground floor, both of which have en-suite facilities and built-in storage.

The sitting room. Image: Yopa
The sunroom. Image: Yopa
The living room. Image: Yopa
A ground-floor bedroom. Image: Yopa
Another bedroom. Image: Yopa
The hallway. Image: Yopa

The remaining four bedrooms are on the first floor, accessed via two separate staircases.

In one area, there are two bedrooms with en-suites, and in the other section, there are a further two bedrooms with a bathroom.

There is also a family bathroom, a shower room and a WC.

A staircase leading to the first floor. Image: Yopa
One of the upstairs bedrooms. Image: Yopa
Another upstairs bedroom. Image: Yopa
The top floor bathroom. Image: Yopa

The gardens have fenced boundaries, with a driveway providing off-street parking and a garage.

Next to the house is a paddock area and a stable block comprising five full stables, three field shelters, a feed room and a tack room.

The gardens also offer spectacular views across the countryside and hills.

The house has extensive gardens. Image: Yopa
The surrounding countryside. Image: Yopa
The former riding centre. Image: Yopa
The stable block. Image: Yopa
The sand area. Image: Yopa
The house’s rural setting. Image: Yopa

The property is being marketed by Yopa for offers over £695,000.

Elsewhere, a four-bedroom country home near Grandtully with a yoga studio and 5.8 acres of land has gone on the market.

A Perthshire home with a swim spa, hot tub and outdoor bar is also for sale.

