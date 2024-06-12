Former Angus riding centre and B&B with 14 acres of land hits market for nearly £700k

A former riding centre and B&B in Angus, which is surrounded by 14 acres of land, has hit the market for nearly £700,000.

The rural property, north of Kirkton of Glenisla, features a six-bedroom farmhouse that has previously been used for accommodation.

It could be returned to use as a B&B with the relevant permissions.

There are also facilities associated with the riding centre including a stable block.

The house – which is not far from the Perth and Kinross border – has three public rooms, including a sitting room with a stove, and a sunroom.

The kitchen and dining area also comes with a wood-burning stove.

Two of the bedrooms are on the ground floor, both of which have en-suite facilities and built-in storage.

The remaining four bedrooms are on the first floor, accessed via two separate staircases.

In one area, there are two bedrooms with en-suites, and in the other section, there are a further two bedrooms with a bathroom.

There is also a family bathroom, a shower room and a WC.

The gardens have fenced boundaries, with a driveway providing off-street parking and a garage.

Next to the house is a paddock area and a stable block comprising five full stables, three field shelters, a feed room and a tack room.

The gardens also offer spectacular views across the countryside and hills.

The property is being marketed by Yopa for offers over £695,000.

