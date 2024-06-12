Outstanding £750k waterfront home in Cellardyke has stunning roof terrace

Grey Gulls is a traditional East Neuk home that has been wonderfully upgraded and enjoys spectacular views.

The three-storey stone-built house sits on the waterfront at Cellardyke and enjoys wonderful sea views from almost every window.

The front door opens into an impressive dining room that spans the full width of the house. A log burning stove ensures it stays warm even when the most ferocious winter storms are raging outside.

Triple windows fill it with natural light. There is a study with sea views and a dining kitchen that has a side door giving access to the shore. A stained glass window and wooden flooring add to the rustic charm, and there is a walk-in pantry.

The original winding staircase takes you up to a south-east facing living room with captivating views through its bi-fold doors. Exposed beams, wooden flooring and a log burning stove make it a very special room.

There are two generous double bedrooms on this floor, each with en suite shower rooms.

On the top floor is a spacious room that can be used as a bedroom or living room. It has French doors that open onto a fantastic rooftop terrace. A double bedroom and a family bathroom also occupy the top floor.

Grey Gulls has numerous exposed stone internal walls, adding even more charm to an already special home.

In addition to the roof terrace there is a rear garden with sea views and a timber clad shed.

Grey Gulls is on sale with Rettie for offers over £750,000.