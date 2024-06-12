Outstanding £750k waterfront home in Cellardyke has stunning roof terrace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Outstanding £750k waterfront home in Cellardyke has stunning roof terrace

Grey Gulls has been beautifully upgraded and enjoys incredible sea views from its beachfront location.

By Jack McKeown
Grey Gulls is a spectacular waterfront home. Image: Rettie.
Grey Gulls is a spectacular waterfront home. Image: Rettie.

Grey Gulls is a traditional East Neuk home that has been wonderfully upgraded and enjoys spectacular views.

The three-storey stone-built house sits on the waterfront at Cellardyke and enjoys wonderful sea views from almost every window.

The house has a superb roof terrace. Image: Rettie.
Grey Gulls sits on the waterfront at Cellardyke. Image: Rettie.

The front door opens into an impressive dining room that spans the full width of the house. A log burning stove ensures it stays warm even when the most ferocious winter storms are raging outside.

Triple windows fill it with natural light. There is a study with sea views and a dining kitchen that has a side door giving access to the shore. A stained glass window and wooden flooring add to the rustic charm, and there is a walk-in pantry.

The original winding staircase takes you up to a south-east facing living room with captivating views through its bi-fold doors. Exposed beams, wooden flooring and a log burning stove make it a very special room.

Exposed beams and a wood burner enhance the room. Image: Rettie.
There are wonderful views from most windows. Image: Rettie.

There are two generous double bedrooms on this floor, each with en suite shower rooms.

On the top floor is a spacious room that can be used as a bedroom or living room. It has French doors that open onto a fantastic rooftop terrace. A double bedroom and a family bathroom also occupy the top floor.

Exposed stone walls add character. Image: Rettie.
You wouldn’t get bored of these views. Image: Rettie.
There is a courtyard and a roof terrace. Image: Rettie.

Grey Gulls has numerous exposed stone internal walls, adding even more charm to an already special home.

In addition to the roof terrace there is a rear garden with sea views and a timber clad shed.

 

Grey Gulls is on sale with Rettie for offers over £750,000.

 

