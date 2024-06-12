Dundee election hopefuls to face grilling – here’s how you can join in

Candidates hoping to represent Dundee Central at Westminster will face a public grilling in the run up to the General Election.

The University of Dundee is collaborating with The Courier to support democratic engagement in the local community by hosting the June 26 event.

Candidates standing for the UK’s four largest parties in the Dundee Central constituency will face the public at the university’s Dalhousie Building from 6pm on June 26.

The event will be free to attend and open to all.

The participating candidates are:

Daniel Coleman (Liberal Democrats)

Emma Farquhar (Conservative)

Chris Law (Scottish National Party)

Richard McCready (Labour)

The hustings will be chaired by The Courier political Journalist Alasdair Clark, who will grill candidates on voters’ priorities and the policies contained in their party manifestos, as well as issues of concern to the higher education sector.

There will also be an opportunity for audience members to ask questions of those vying for their votes.

Professor Iain Gillespie, principal and vice-chancellor of Dundee, said the hustings were an important part of the university’s efforts to promote participation in the election.

He added: “We want to make sure that the people of Dundee are able to make an informed choice when they enter the ballot box, as voters holding candidates to account is a vital part of the democratic process.

“Universities have an important role to play in that process by stimulating debate, creating the knowledge that drives policy and ensuring that our student and local communities are engaged.

“We have also been working closely with Dundee University Students’ Association (DUSA) to encourage our students to register to vote while our researchers have bringing their expert views to bear on the key issues of the election campaign so far.

“The hustings, which we are delighted to partner with The Courier to host, are another way that we can contribute.”

David Clegg, editor of The Courier, said the newspaper was “excited” to be working with the university.

The University of Dundee hustings take place at the Dalhousie Building from 6pm on Wednesday 26 June and will be followed by a drinks reception.

Places can be reserved via Eventbrite.