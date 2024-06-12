Dundee election hopefuls to face grilling – here’s how you can join in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee election hopefuls to face grilling – here’s how you can join in

A hustings event will take place at Dundee University on June 26, with the public invited to ask questions.

By Alasdair Clark
Voters in Dundee will be able to question the candidates. Image: Shutterstock
Voters in Dundee will be able to question the candidates. Image: Shutterstock

Candidates hoping to represent Dundee Central at Westminster will face a public grilling in the run up to the General Election.

The University of Dundee is collaborating with The Courier to support democratic engagement in the local community by hosting the June 26 event.

Candidates standing for the UK’s four largest parties in the Dundee Central constituency will face the public at the university’s Dalhousie Building from 6pm on June 26.

The event will be free to attend and open to all.

The participating candidates are:

  • Daniel Coleman (Liberal Democrats)
  • Emma Farquhar (Conservative)
  • Chris Law (Scottish National Party)
  • Richard McCready (Labour)

The hustings will be chaired by The Courier political Journalist Alasdair Clark, who will grill candidates on voters’ priorities and the policies contained in their party manifestos, as well as issues of concern to the higher education sector.

There will also be an opportunity for audience members to ask questions of those vying for their votes.

Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Supplied
Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Supplied

Professor Iain Gillespie, principal and vice-chancellor of Dundee, said the hustings were an important part of the university’s efforts to promote participation in the election.

He added: “We want to make sure that the people of Dundee are able to make an informed choice when they enter the ballot box, as voters holding candidates to account is a vital part of the democratic process.

“Universities have an important role to play in that process by stimulating debate, creating the knowledge that drives policy and ensuring that our student and local communities are engaged.

“We have also been working closely with Dundee University Students’ Association (DUSA) to encourage our students to register to vote while our researchers have bringing their expert views to bear on the key issues of the election campaign so far.

“The hustings, which we are delighted to partner with The Courier to host, are another way that we can contribute.”

Dundee University. Image: Kim Cessford.

David Clegg, editor of The Courier, said the newspaper was “excited” to be working with the university.

The University of Dundee hustings take place at the Dalhousie Building from 6pm on Wednesday 26 June and will be followed by a drinks reception.

Places can be reserved via Eventbrite.

