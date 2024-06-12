Wednesday court round-up — Mechanic jailed and frustrated driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wednesday court round-up — Mechanic jailed and frustrated driver

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Reports have been ordered for a man who was caught more than five times the drink-drive limit in Dundee.

Police pulled over Ian Douglas at the area surrounding Riverside approach on May 13 this year.

The lowest reading obtained from the 31-year-old was 114mics/ 22.

Douglas, of Ballinard Road in Broughty Ferry, pled guilty when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said the “background” behind the offence could be best explored in a criminal justice social work report.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon deferred sentence until July and banned Douglas from driving meantime.

Dirty doctor

A doctor has been jailed for abusing his patients. Former Stirling University GP David Allan Buchan indecently assaulted young students when they sought him out for minor ailments like sore throats and leg injuries.

Dr David Allan Buchan
Buchan, pictured at a previous court appearance, has been jailed.

Mechanic jailed

A Fife mechanic who rented out a unit for drugs to be stored has been jailed for 21 months.

Ryan Jones, 26, was storing cocaine with a potential value of between £24,000 and £43,600 in a carrier bag at RJ Automotive, Southend, Thornton, on November 18 2022.

First offender Jones, of Elm Lane, Glenrothes, previously appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

His solicitor David Bell said a “criminal was using him and his unit as a place to store drugs” for which he was given a payment of “two or three hundred pounds”.

He added: “This is a man who does not appear to have been deep in the world of the drugs scene. This appears to be an absolute catastrophe.”

At a previous hearing, prosecutor Alistair McDermid told the court police searched the garage and seized the 436g bag of 80% purity cocaine.

Jones confirmed he was the only user of the garage and everything in it belonged to him.

Embezzled from foodbank

The former treasurer of Lochee Community Larder in Dundee has been ordered to perform unpaid work after she embezzled thousands of pounds from the charity. Mhairi Borland, 40, transferred £4,500 to her own bank account from the foodbank’s in a series of transactions for expenses for which she could not vouch.

Mhairi Borland embezzled from Lochee Community Larder
Mhairi Borland embezzled from Lochee Community Larder. Image: DC Thomson.

Testing times

A Vietnamese national allegedly used bogus identification in order to pass his driving theory test.

Thanh Ly Nguyen, 47, is facing claims he obtained by fraud a certificate from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

Prosecutors allege Nguyen, on remand at HMP Perth, pretended to a man at the DVSA’s Seagate office he was somebody else by using a provisional driving licence and bank card, inducing him to allow him to sit the theory test, which he passed.

Nguyen faces a second charge of possessing another person’s provisional driving licence.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Nguyen had a further hearing fixed for July by Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith.

100mph bridge chase

A 100mph biker chased by police over the Queensferry Crossing has been jailed. Repeat offender Peter Hemsworth was locked up for 12 months for his dash from Fife to Edinburgh in which he drove dangerously, without insurance and while disqualified and failed to stop for police.

Peter Hemsworth, Queensferry Crossing
Peter Hemsworth’s driving included a dash across the Queensferry Crossing.

Undertaker

A motorcyclist caught undertaking on the A92 has been fined £300 and handed four penalty points.

George Binnie, 56, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to driving carelessly while being pursued by an unmarked police vehicle on the dual carriageway between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly.

He admitted driving at excessive speed, tailgating, changing lanes and undertaking.
at around 5.40pm on September 28 last year.

Prosecutor Charlotte Allan told the court Binnie performed two undertakes before being signalled to stop by police.

Binnie, of Lady Nina Square, Coaltown of Balgonie, near Glenrothes, was self-representing in court and said his driving was born of frustration.

