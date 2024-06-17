‘Unique’ Fife seafront cottage next to beautiful church tower for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Unique’ Fife seafront cottage next to beautiful church tower for sale

The three-bedroom home is for sale for offers over £325,000.

By Andrew Robson
3 Pan Ha', Dysart.
3 Pan Ha', Dysart. Image: DJ Alexander

A “unique” seafront cottage next to a beautiful church tower has come to market in Fife.

Built in 1969, the mid-terraced Dysart cottage enjoys spectacular views across the Firth of Forth.

Described by agents DJ Alexander as “unique” and “rarely available”, the home sits in the shadow of St Serf’s Old Parish Church.

Large windows in the living room take full advantage of the location while a cosy fireplace adds character to the home.

Across the hall is the traditional kitchen/dining room complete with wooden worktops and a stone floor.

The entrance
The entrance. Image: DJ Alexander
Large windows overlook the sea.
Large windows overlook the sea. Image: DJ Alexander
The living room.
The living room. Image: DJ Alexander
A log burner sits at the heart of the living room.
A log burner sits at the heart of the living room. Image: DJ Alexander
The kitchen area inside the Fife Cottage.
The kitchen area. Image: DJ Alexander
The open plan kitchen/dining room.
The open-plan kitchen/dining room. Image: DJ Alexander
The dining area overlooks the front law.
The dining area overlooks the front lawn. Image: DJ Alexander

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The master bedroom features a spacious built-in wardrobe with windows on either side flooding the room with natural light.

The second bedroom sits to the rear while the third, smaller bedroom is currently used as a home office.

A paved path and a front lawn lead to the home providing unrestricted views across the Forth.

There is also a small courtyard to the rear and a separate single-car garage.

The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: DJ Alexander
The master bedroom.
The master also enjoys sea views. Image: DJ Alexander
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: DJ Alexander
The third bedroom is currently used as an office.
The third bedroom is currently used as an office. Image: DJ Alexander
The bathroom in the fife cottage
The bathroom. Image: DJ Alexander
The bathroom.
The four-piece bathroom. Image: DJ Alexander
The front door.
The front door. Image: DJ Alexander
The rear courtyard.
The rear courtyard. Image: DJ Alexander
The cottage enjoys unrestricted views of the Forth.
The cottage enjoys unrestricted views of the Forth. Image: DJ Alexander
The Dysart seafront.
The Dysart seafront. Image: DJ Alexander
St. Serf's Old Parish Church, Dysart
St Serf’s Old Parish Church. Image: DJ Alexander
Dysart Harbour
Dysart Harbour. image: DJ Alexander

The cottage is also just yards from picturesque Dysart Harbour.

The property is being marketed for sale for offers over £325,000.

Further along the coast, an amazing waterfront property with an arts and crafts interior in Crail has come to market for £1.25 million.

A spectacular house in Culross with a rooftop veranda and a balcony has also gone up for sale.

