‘Unique’ Fife seafront cottage next to beautiful church tower for sale

A “unique” seafront cottage next to a beautiful church tower has come to market in Fife.

Built in 1969, the mid-terraced Dysart cottage enjoys spectacular views across the Firth of Forth.

Described by agents DJ Alexander as “unique” and “rarely available”, the home sits in the shadow of St Serf’s Old Parish Church.

Large windows in the living room take full advantage of the location while a cosy fireplace adds character to the home.

Across the hall is the traditional kitchen/dining room complete with wooden worktops and a stone floor.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The master bedroom features a spacious built-in wardrobe with windows on either side flooding the room with natural light.

The second bedroom sits to the rear while the third, smaller bedroom is currently used as a home office.

A paved path and a front lawn lead to the home providing unrestricted views across the Forth.

There is also a small courtyard to the rear and a separate single-car garage.

The cottage is also just yards from picturesque Dysart Harbour.

The property is being marketed for sale for offers over £325,000.

Further along the coast, an amazing waterfront property with an arts and crafts interior in Crail has come to market for £1.25 million.

A spectacular house in Culross with a rooftop veranda and a balcony has also gone up for sale.