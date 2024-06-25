JIM SPENCE: Run past my old primary school was reminder of Dundee communities transformed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: Run past my old primary school was reminder of Dundee communities transformed

The changing face of the City of Discovery is a fascinating one.

Kirkton Road in Dundee where St Columba's Primary School once stood. Image: Jim Spence
Kirkton Road in Dundee where St Columba's Primary School once stood. Image: Jim Spence
By Jim Spence

I had a run past my old primary school earlier this week.

And I was delighted to see that the sorry, dilapidated-looking site which has lain vacant since it was demolished now features brand new and very desirable-looking semi-detached houses.

The old St Columba’s Primary School moved to become the new St Andrew’s school a mile up the road, leaving part of its old location to become the site of the new Downfield Primary School, but a fair chunk of land remained empty.

Now the derelict site has been brought to life and a long-established community has been revitalised, bringing new life to the area and helping to boost local shops and businesses.

St Columba’s site before housing developments.
Kirkton Road in Dundee. Image: Jim Spence

The new houses, with their neat lines and gleaming, white-walled finishes, have given that part of Kirkton a big boost and it lifted my spirits to see the old place look so resplendent.

The changing face of the city is a fascinating one.

Growing up in Kirkton

I’ve seen the same happen in the bit of Charleston where my sister lives, and the freshness that newbuilds bring to long established areas of Dundee are welcome.

No city remains impervious to change and it’s good to see communities being re-energised and reinvigorated with new design and vibrant developments.

The trick of course is making sure they stay that way.

There’s nothing more depressing than passing a neat new housing development and seeing a few lazy tenants spoiling the entire look of the place, ruining all the hard work which has created a lovely wee oasis, with untended gardens where foot-high grass and unkempt rubbish is dumped in front of the houses.

Traditionally tenements and common closes had a factors appointed, and I know that as a boy when I grew up in Kirkton, cleaning of the landing and bin recess areas were strictly enforced.

Jim Spence as a boy growing up in Kirkton, Dundee.

Every household took a turn in sweeping the stairs and washing their bit of landing, and a wee wooden stick went through the letterbox of the neighbour whose turn on the stairs or bins it was next.

There was usually no need for any form of council enforcement in any case because there was a genuine sense of pride in the appearance and cleanliness of the common close entrance, as well as the landings and stairwells.

I wonder if, and I hope we do still do, retain those traditions of community which took common duties like sweeping the stairs very seriously.

We’ve all become very used to folk demanding and insisting on their rights in society, but along with those must be a sense of responsibility, duty and obligation.

Memories

I have a vivid memory as young boy of one character in the tenements opposite us who hadn’t paid his rent to the council.

Nicknamed Boab the Doag, he fancied himself as a bit of a local hardman.

But his tough façade fractured one day when he returned from the pub to find all his furniture and belongings dumped in the back green after the council had unceremoniously evicted him for failure to pay.

At the time it seemed to me and my pals very funny seeing a pile of bed linen, clothes, and furniture piled high in the back garden.

But although in modern times it may strike us as harsh, back then it was a sharp reminder there were duties to be observed in society – and one of them was paying your way or facing the consequences.

For Boab those consequences were starkly illustrated by his forlorn furnishings.

He found he could spend his money on drink or his rent, but not on both.

More from Opinion

The Dundee-Würzburg Twinning Association assisted 47 young musicians and six staff to perform at three StraMu concerts last year. StraMu is one of the largest music and art street festivals in Europe. Image: Paul Reid
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should embrace its twin cities more
Can Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar end the decade-long division? Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
KEZIA DUGDALE: Does the Scottish independence question die with a Labour election win?
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Arbroath cliffs column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird at Deil's Heid. . Arbroath. . Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 15/06/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: Arbroath cliff trail showed me the importance of accessible adventure
CGI image of the Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project
COURIER OPINION: Eden Project can be a new green beginning for Dundee and tourism
5
All Under One Banner march through Dundee in 2018.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Dundee was jewel in SNP crown – what happened?
8
Ruth Davidson
ALASDAIR CLARK: The return of Ruth Davidson, and the postal vote election
2
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Biggest failing of Dundee City Council during John Alexander reign? Leadership
13
Irene and Jack Nicholson in 1986. Image: DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: I was transported back to my youth by Nicholson's nostalgia
Succession star Brian Cox.
JIM SPENCE: Brian Cox’s old Dundee school taught pupils to recognise type of chancers…
19
What the Eden Project could look like. Image: The Eden Project
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Eden Project could transform Dundee
12

Conversation