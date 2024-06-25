Courts Woman from China in court accused of causing biker’s death on A9 in Perthshire Die Huang was remanded in custody following a private hearing at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday afternoon. By Jamie Buchan June 25 2024, 4:33pm June 25 2024, 4:33pm Share Woman from China in court accused of causing biker’s death on A9 in Perthshire Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/5021944/a9-calvine-crash-woman-in-court/ Copy Link The A9 north of Calvine. Image: Google A woman from China has appeared in court in connection with the death of a biker on the A9 in Highland Perthshire. Die Huang was remanded in custody following a private hearing at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday afternoon. It follows a fatal collision involving a car and two Harley Davidsons on the A9 near Calvine on Sunday afternoon. A 63-year-old male biker died at the scene. The passengers of a white Hyundai Ioniq car were also taken to hospital. Allegations Huang, whose address was given as the Guangdong Province, China, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving. She faces a second charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Huang made no plea during the petition hearing. She is expected to return to court for a follow-up appearance next week. For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.