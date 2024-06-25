Woman from China in court accused of causing biker’s death on A9 in Perthshire

A woman from China has appeared in court in connection with the death of a biker on the A9 in Highland Perthshire.

Die Huang was remanded in custody following a private hearing at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday afternoon.

It follows a fatal collision involving a car and two Harley Davidsons on the A9 near Calvine on Sunday afternoon.

A 63-year-old male biker died at the scene.

The passengers of a white Hyundai Ioniq car were also taken to hospital.

Allegations

Huang, whose address was given as the Guangdong Province, China, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

She faces a second charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Huang made no plea during the petition hearing.

She is expected to return to court for a follow-up appearance next week.

