22-year-old Fifer becomes one of Scotland’s youngest driving instructors

A 22-year-old from Fife believes he is one of the youngest driving instructors in the country.

Former Glenrothes High pupil Kieran Law was looking for a career change after working in McDonald’s and office jobs.

He was researching several different career paths and, as a keen driver, he was considering becoming a lorry driver.

But a driving instructor’s car passing him on the road inspired him to take a different route.

Journey to become young Fife driving instructor

Kieran, who was excited to start learning to drive as soon as he turned 17, said his journey to become an instructor has lasted several months.

He said: “I was looking for a change, to do something where I could be independent. I wanted a qualification but wasn’t really interested in going back to college.

“There are three stages to becoming a driving instructor. The first part is an extended theory test. Then there’s an extended driving test.

“Once you have this, you can apply for a trainee licence where you can go out and start to earn and get experience as an instructor. I’ve been doing this since October.

“This leads up to the third and final test, which tests of your ability as an instructor. I’ve just sat this and passed with the top grade, a grade A, so I’m now fully qualified.”

Kieran was trained to become an instructor through the ProScot driving school in Fife.

The company said that around half of its instructors left the industry or took early retirement during Covid.

It is looking to rebuild and expand its driving school, so it encourages new instructors to train with the business and then join its team of instructors.

What does Kieran enjoy about being an instructor?

Kieran has also been supplied with his dual control Dacia Sandero car by the business.

He said: “I am self-employed, but I work with ProScot in Kirkcaldy as a franchise and pay them a weekly fee.

“It’s been quite a difficult process getting trained but I’m finding it a really enjoyable and rewarding job.

“What I enjoy most is the independence of being your own boss.

“Also, seeing someone start from not having a clue about how to drive a car to then going to pass a driving test is rewarding as well.

“So far I’ve had two people pass their tests.”

Kieran said his friends in Glenrothes have been surprised at his change of career.

The Fifer, who charges £40 an hour for his lessons, said quite a few of his pupils have also commented on his young age.

“They do sometimes get a bit surprised when they do see the young man in the car,” he laughed.

“It’s not a job you see a lot of younger people in but it really suits me.

“To be an effective driving instructor, I think you need to be patient and also good with people so they enjoy their lessons.”