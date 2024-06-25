22-year-old Fifer becomes one of Scotland’s youngest driving instructors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
22-year-old Fifer becomes one of Scotland’s youngest driving instructors

Kieran Law said his friends are shocked at his career change - but the journey to become an instructor hasn't been easy.

By Rob McLaren
Kieran Law, from Glenrothes, is one of the youngest qualified driving instructors, aged just 22.
Kieran Law, from Glenrothes, is one of the youngest qualified driving instructors, aged just 22.

A 22-year-old from Fife believes he is one of the youngest driving instructors in the country.

Former Glenrothes High pupil Kieran Law was looking for a career change after working in McDonald’s and office jobs.

He was researching several different career paths and, as a keen driver, he was considering becoming a lorry driver.

But a driving instructor’s car passing him on the road inspired him to take a different route.

Journey to become young Fife driving instructor

Kieran, who was excited to start learning to drive as soon as he turned 17, said his journey to become an instructor has lasted several months.

He said: “I was looking for a change, to do something where I could be independent. I wanted a qualification but wasn’t really interested in going back to college.

“There are three stages to becoming a driving instructor. The first part is an extended theory test. Then there’s an extended driving test.

Kieran Law is loving his new career as a driving instructor. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Once you have this, you can apply for a trainee licence where you can go out and start to earn and get experience as an instructor. I’ve been doing this since October.

“This leads up to the third and final test, which tests of your ability as an instructor. I’ve just sat this and passed with the top grade, a grade A, so I’m now fully qualified.”

Kieran was trained to become an instructor through the ProScot driving school in Fife.

The company said that around half of its instructors left the industry or took early retirement during Covid.

It is looking to rebuild and expand its driving school, so it encourages new instructors to train with the business and then join its team of instructors.

What does Kieran enjoy about being an instructor?

Kieran has also been supplied with his dual control Dacia Sandero car by the business.

He said: “I am self-employed, but I work with ProScot in Kirkcaldy as a franchise and pay them a weekly fee.

“It’s been quite a difficult process getting trained but I’m finding it a really enjoyable and rewarding job.

“What I enjoy most is the independence of being your own boss.

“Also, seeing someone start from not having a clue about how to drive a car to then going to pass a driving test is rewarding as well.

“So far I’ve had two people pass their tests.”

Kieran has had some clients comment on his young age. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Kieran said his friends in Glenrothes have been surprised at his change of career.

The Fifer, who charges £40 an hour for his lessons, said quite a few of his pupils have also commented on his young age.

“They do sometimes get a bit surprised when they do see the young man in the car,” he laughed.

“It’s not a job you see a lot of younger people in but it really suits me.

“To be an effective driving instructor, I think you need to be patient and also good with people so they enjoy their lessons.”

