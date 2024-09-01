REBECCA BAIRD: A question for Tayside police chief – what do you class as an emergency?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REBECCA BAIRD: A question for Tayside police chief – what do you class as an emergency?

Chief Superintendent Nicky Russell took on concerns about civilians being unable to reach police, but her response lacks clarity.

Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

Contacting the police should be a task so simple, a child can do it.

Growing up, I was taught that if I needed help, I should call 999 or go to a police station, and someone would help me.

Now with advent of technology combined with centralised policing, it ought to be easier than ever to get in touch with the police officers who are best placed to help us.

But in reality, police procedure is sometimes less of a path to justice and more of a hurdle.

Since 2011, there’s been another number folk can use to contact the police: 101.

Numerous campaigns across the last decade or so have instructed us to use 101 unless “it’s an emergency”.

And in theory, this is a great move. Someone dealing with an armed intruder shouldn’t be in the same phone call queue as someone whose bike has been stolen overnight.

But a problem arises when messages about ‘not wasting police time’ become louder than the underlying message that our police force should be sending out: ‘We’re here to help’.

Because what we have now is a society which does not class an ongoing crime as an emergency, unless lives are at stake.

Arbroath councillor’s concerns are valid

Take for example Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno, who recently reported waiting 40 minutes to speak to a police officer after she spotted some youths causing havoc in her community and dialled 101.

By the time she got through to speak to someone, the troublemakers had cleared off and the damage was done.

Arbroath East and Lunan councillor Brenda Durno. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

This prompted Ms Durno to raise concerns to Tayside police chief Nicola Russell about the people in her area not being able to get hold of a police officer while a crime is still in progress – not just on the phone, but at the vacant front desks of seemingly open stations.

Don’t get me started on that, or you’ll get the story of the time a stranger threw a set of (presumably stolen) keys through my car window and bolted.

I had to visit three police stations before I found one that was manned, where I could hand the keys in.

But I digress.

Fair play to Nicky, but we need more clarity

In fairness to Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell, she took the councillor’s criticism of the police resources on the chin.

And she has openly acknowledged that Police Scotland needs to “get much better” about the way it deploys its resources – including reducing the hours officers spend dealing with mental health incidents.

“Is it right that a police officer spends eight hours sitting at a hospital with someone? No, it’s not,” she said.

It’s heartening to have a police chief that’s listening.

Arbroath police station was of concern to Ms Durno. Image: Google.

But I found her response to Ms Duro’s concerns somewhat murky:

“If there’s an ongoing crime and it’s of a serious nature…then we should be using 999,” she said.

“I do completely understand the frustrations where people are trying to get in touch with the police.

“For me it’s that threshold around whether it’s an emergency and a need for us to respond immediately or not.”

At best, there’s a lack of clarity here around what constitutes a “serious” crime or emergency.

At worst, the chief superintendent’s remarks come off as a pedantic dismissal of real problems in favour of administrative semantics.

It’s one thing to argue that perhaps Ms Durno should’ve called 999 if she wanted an urgent response, but ask yourself: would you?

Emergency or ‘waste of police time’?

I remember a couple of years ago, while housesitting for a friend, I noticed some of the local young team vandalising the garden. I was on my own and these weren’t small boys, so I swithered over what to do.

They weren’t harming people, just garden furniture. I didn’t want to take essential services away from someone in bodily danger, so I called 101, frantically noting down descriptions of trainers and hoodies.

Riot Police  in attendance at Kirkton, Halloween 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

After a 20-minute wait, during which the kids had left the garden and made their way through several others in the street, someone answered.

I expressed the fact they were still in the street. The person on the phone said an officer would be sent out.

They arrived the next morning, and told me there was nothing they could do except take my statement – which I’d already given on the phone.

That felt like a real waste of police time.

And it left me with the same questions as Ms Durno – where are the police when the crimes are actually happening?

Clear guidance needed for middling crime

If there’s not a knife at my throat, where does my ongoing crime rank on the scale of ‘incident’ to ’emergency’?

And is crime really decreasing, or are we just not bothering to report it, because what’s the point when no one shows up until it’s all over?

Tayside’s new Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell at Bell Street police headquarters, Friday 26th July, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Police Scotland’s motto is apparently ‘Semper Vigilo’ – ‘Always Vigilant’. Even the most vigilant can’t see everything, I know this.

But too many resolvable incidents are going unresolved because people are second-guessing where to report them.

Until officers get their eyes on the middle-ground crimes slipping through the cracks, their ‘vigilance’ will always be too little, too late.

Conversation