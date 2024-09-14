COURIER OPINION: Scotland changed forever in September 2014

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Scotland changed forever in September 2014

A decade since the independence referendum, those charged with the better Scotland both campaigns promised cannot betray the trust placed in them.

Scots headed to the polls a decade ago to decide whether to breakaway from the UK. Image: PA
By The Courier Comment

It has been 10 years since Scots flocked to the polls to deliver an historic verdict that changed the country forever.

It was a unique moment. No longer was political debate confined to usual corridors of power. Across Tayside and Fife, the future of Scotland was debated with passion.

The lead up to September 18 2014 was dominated by a profound sense of history being made on a near daily basis. The first draft of which was captured across the pages of The Courier.

Over 3.6 million voted, 84.6% of those eligible – the highest turnout at a UK election since 1924. And for the first time, 16 and 17-year-olds were given a say.

Millions of Scots took the opportunity to have their say on the country’s future in 2014.

Referendum captivated and polarised Scotland

Battle-hardened politicians more familiar to going door-to-door to motivate their supporters to the polling station were astounded as they instead struggled to find people who hadn’t voted.

But the lengthy campaign was as polarising as it was captivating, such was the gravity of the decision reduced to a simple “yes” or “no” tick box.

Those in favour of breaking away campaigned like their lives depended on it as what once seemed impossible moved painstakingly close to being a reality.

In contrast, those who wanted to remain part of UK were often left looking on in horror as they glimpsed the prospect of their fellow countrymen opting for what they viewed as an act of self-sabotage that attacked their identity as both British and Scottish.

Both campaigns promised a better Scotland

A minority resorted to vicious online abuse as they made their case, apparently liberated by the wild west of social media. Politics was coarsened and has never quite recovered.

The result on September 19 was clear. While Dundee and Glasgow voted to end the 300-year-old union, the country as a whole voted 55% to 45% against independence.

It was painful loss for lifelong independence campaigners, but it was obvious their progress in bringing Scotland to the brink of breakaway delivered a similarly clear verdict against the status quo.

A decade on, politics north of the border has changed permanently.

Huge challenges lie ahead even though Scotland voted No. Image: PA

The referendum demonstrated that democracy is not just about a single moment in time. In its best form it empowers citizens to care, learn, and engage with their political future.

At least for now there is little prospect of the imminent second ballot promised repeatedly by the SNP leadership to a party membership frustrated by just how close they came.

The constitutional divide that has distracted politics as normal has too often left progress to stagnate.

Huge challenges lie ahead. As we simultaneously mark a quarter of a century of devolution, those charged with the brighter future both campaigns promised will have to rise to the task.

To do otherwise will betray both the trust placed in them and the lasting mandate for a better Scotland.

