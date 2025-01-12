STEVE FINAN: My open letter to Broughty Ferry residents about your castle

I’d like to address an open letter to Broughty Ferry.

I warn you, Ferryites, 2025 is the year you lose your castle.

Or it will be if you don’t take action.

It was only a bizarre display by Judy Dobbie, MD of Leisure and Culture Dundee (LCD), that saved the castle while sentence of death was pronounced on Caird Park Golf on December 2.

Ms Dobbie traipsed into that meeting having not done her homework on costs of closure, and without exploring funding and management of the castle from other sources.

This failure to do the basics of her job actually worked in the castle’s favour as it meant councillors couldn’t take an informed decision.

Because, make no mistake, despite Mr Martin Goodfellow’s eloquent exhortations on behalf of Broughty Traders’ Association, the councillors were poised to close the castle.

And that’s what they’ll do in February when they next consider the question.

‘Seek meetings’

The council’s ruling SNP group is 16 strong. All will be ordered to vote to close.

The 13 opposition councillors will vote against.

Therefore, Broughty Ferry needs to turn the votes of two SNP councillors to win 15-14.

The two that Broughty Traders should seek meetings with are Kevin Cordell (who is a Ferry ward councillor) and Steven Rome (who lists a Broughty business in his register of interest).

It is imperative to impress upon these councillors that they must do what’s best for their people, not their party.

Make them see that there are other expenditures their party could cut.

They will surely give their constituents the courtesy of a meeting.

No matter how they vote, these councillors owe Dundee openness.

It would leave them with no credibility if they closed the castle but didn’t have the backbone to explain, fully and honestly, why they voted that way.

They shouldn’t even need to be asked.

A good politician, or any honourable person taking decisions that affect others, would volunteer their reasoning.

All councillors should do this.

‘Why did you close last remaining course?’

We already have the ludicrous situation of the city’s sports convener, Lynne Short, voting to close one of the city’s major sports venues – and then, incredibly, not bothering to explain why.

Lynne, you won’t be taken seriously in your job until you find the decency to tell city golfers why, given your role as champion of sport, you closed their last remaining course.

Why didn’t you fight for Cairdy (promoted in the last three years by Dundee leisure chiefs to the tune of just £500)?

And are you so high and mighty you think Dundee folk don’t even deserve an explanation?

To all councillors: your job requires more than smirking at litter pickups.

When you make decisions it is beholden upon you to proactively give your reasons why.

People might not agree with what you’ve done, but at least they’ll understand why you did it.

Elected representatives are accountable for everything they do. This is a truth in all the democracies of the world – except in Dundee.

Every councillor should be intelligent enough and articulate enough to explain themselves.

Mr Rome, Mr Cordell – I expect you, as decent fellows, have already sought a meeting with Broughty Ferry Traders’ Association to outline your voting intentions.

Have you?