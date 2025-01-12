STEVE FINAN: My open letter to Broughty Ferry residents about your castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Opinion

STEVE FINAN: My open letter to Broughty Ferry residents about your castle

'People might not agree with what you’ve done, but at least they’ll understand why you did it.'

Broughty Castle could close. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Broughty Castle could close. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
By Steve Finan

I’d like to address an open letter to Broughty Ferry.

I warn you, Ferryites, 2025 is the year you lose your castle.

Or it will be if you don’t take action.

It was only a bizarre display by Judy Dobbie, MD of Leisure and Culture Dundee (LCD), that saved the castle while sentence of death was pronounced on Caird Park Golf on December 2.

Ms Dobbie traipsed into that meeting having not done her homework on costs of closure, and without exploring funding and management of the castle from other sources.

This failure to do the basics of her job actually worked in the castle’s favour as it meant councillors couldn’t take an informed decision.

Because, make no mistake, despite Mr Martin Goodfellow’s eloquent exhortations on behalf of Broughty Traders’ Association, the councillors were poised to close the castle.

And that’s what they’ll do in February when they next consider the question.

‘Seek meetings’

The council’s ruling SNP group is 16 strong. All will be ordered to vote to close.

The 13 opposition councillors will vote against.

Therefore, Broughty Ferry needs to turn the votes of two SNP councillors to win 15-14.

The two that Broughty Traders should seek meetings with are Kevin Cordell (who is a Ferry ward councillor) and Steven Rome (who lists a Broughty business in his register of interest).

It is imperative to impress upon these councillors that they must do what’s best for their people, not their party.

Judy Dobbie
Judy Dobbie. Image: Leisure and Culture, Dundee
Councillor Kevin Cordell.

Make them see that there are other expenditures their party could cut.

They will surely give their constituents the courtesy of a meeting.

No matter how they vote, these councillors owe Dundee openness.

It would leave them with no credibility if they closed the castle but didn’t have the backbone to explain, fully and honestly, why they voted that way.

They shouldn’t even need to be asked.

A good politician, or any honourable person taking decisions that affect others, would volunteer their reasoning.

All councillors should do this.

‘Why did you close last remaining course?’

We already have the ludicrous situation of the city’s sports convener, Lynne Short, voting to close one of the city’s major sports venues – and then, incredibly, not bothering to explain why.

Lynne, you won’t be taken seriously in your job until you find the decency to tell city golfers why, given your role as champion of sport, you closed their last remaining course.

Why didn’t you fight for Cairdy (promoted in the last three years by Dundee leisure chiefs to the tune of just £500)?

And are you so high and mighty you think Dundee folk don’t even deserve an explanation?

To all councillors: your job requires more than smirking at litter pickups.

When you make decisions it is beholden upon you to proactively give your reasons why.

People might not agree with what you’ve done, but at least they’ll understand why you did it.

Elected representatives are accountable for everything they do. This is a truth in all the democracies of the world – except in Dundee.

Every councillor should be intelligent enough and articulate enough to explain themselves.

Mr Rome, Mr Cordell – I expect you, as decent fellows, have already sought a meeting with Broughty Ferry Traders’ Association to outline your voting intentions.

Have you?

More from Opinion

The Knife Angel in Perth.
COURIER OPINION: Perth's Knife Angel should be catalyst for national conversation
The 39A Stagecoach service has come in for criticism.
SEAN O'NEIL: Thanks to Stagecoach the biggest hurdle we faced on dream holiday was…
Brian Henderson.
BRIAN HENDERSON: A bit of poo in my tea did me no harm
Martel praised Lauren Anderson for opening up about her addiction.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Brave Arbroath woman shows ketamine is anything but fun
Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA
JIM SPENCE: Sir Keir Starmer’s speech on grooming gangs and Elon Musk was tone…
41
Nongmay Buncharoen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Perth restaurant manager makes fair points about professional moaners
2
These houses in Whitfield have been identified as having Raac in them. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
JACK MCKEOWN: Why Dundee's Raac problem is part of a bigger issue
4
Martel was among millions to watch the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.
MARTEL MAXWELL: I'd take fun and freedom of Gavin and Stacey over preachy minority
Nigel Farage Reform UK Scotland
JIM SPENCE: Ignoring immigration fears will hand Holyrood seats to Nigel Farage's Reform
124
Back from left: Raymond Barr, Billy Lee, Alan MacFarlane, David Robson, Craig Barr, Scott Carrie, Ash Wright, Steve Finan, Willie Strachan. Front: Derek Hosie, George Wright, Alec Dowall, Phil Duncan, Derek Grier, Arthur Innes, Pat McGlone, Graeme Finnan. All-Winners Trophy winners 1992-93.
STEVE FINAN: My Dundee Sunday Welfare League memories 40 years on
5

Conversation