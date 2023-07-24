KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Beano response proves those who rail against ‘woke culture’ need some perspective

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Beano response proves those who rail against ‘woke culture’ need some perspective

The changes included renaming characters formerly known as Fatty and Spotty.

Kirsty Strickland says those angry about new Beano characters need a new sense of perspective. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirsty Strickland

People are too easily offended these days.

Barely a day goes by where there isn’t some ludicrous story in a newspaper about somebody who has gotten themselves all in a tizz about something that, in the grand scheme of things, doesn’t really matter that much.

But the main culprits of this incessant carnival of outrage are not those most often accused of it.

Young people don’t have time to sweat the small stuff. They’re too busy paying off their landlord’s mortgages and calculating how many rounds of avocado on toast they’d have to forgo to get on the property ladder.

It’s the folk who rail against “woke culture” and these “PC gone mad” times we apparently live in that seem to have the most time and energy to dedicate to performative outrage.

Last week, it was announced that DC Thomson’s beloved comic The Beano was undergoing a transformation ahead of its 85th birthday.

New Beano characters vetted by children

The changes, which include the addition of new, more diverse characters, were vetted by a digital focus group of children.

The characters formerly named ‘Fatty’ and ‘Spotty’ have been renamed Freddy and Scotty, in a bid to show that body size and appearance are not something kids should be subject to taunts for.

Mike Stirling, creative director at Beano Studios, said he wasn’t afraid of The Beano being labelled as ‘woke’ as a result of the changes.

“We have never seen that as a pejorative term” he said.

“It’s awareness and being awake to things.”

Mike Stirling won’t shy away from the “woke” label.

He went on to say that the comic has ensured it has done proper research ahead of including characters from different backgrounds, to ensure that they get small details like clothing and cultural celebrations right.

It’s a smart move, both socially and financially.

The Beano is involving its key demographic in decisions about its future direction.

It doesn’t matter if Dave, 58, from Nottingham can’t understand why things can’t always stay the way they were.

Young people are more cognisant of the importance of proper representation in culture and the impact of bullying in classrooms than mine or, indeed, Dave’s generation were.

One tabloid newspaper responded to news of the changes in a typically hysterical fashion, with a headline announcing that (you may want to sit down for this one) a “hijab-wearing artist and wheelchair-using scientist among gaggle of girls joining the Bash Street Kids”.

“God help us all’” read one comment on the online story.

“The world has turned into a pathetic mess. I’m so glad that I am old” read another.

My favourite simply said: “The world is going mad. I want to get off.”

Perhaps a sense of perspective is needed. Take a quick glance around the raging bonfire of the UK and you’ll find plenty of things that are actually worth getting angry about.

If a few brown-skinned characters being added to a comic and some girls being drawn in cartoon form are enough to power your outrage pumps, then you’re in for a treat when you discover all the real injustices that this country has to offer.

The Beano’s Bash Street Kids with five new classmates: Harsha, Mandi, Khadija, Mahira and Stevie Starr. Image: DC Thomson

Last year, The Trussell Trust distributed nearly three million emergency food parcels to families in need – an increase of 37% from the previous year. One million of those parcels went to households with children.

Figures from Child Poverty Action Group show that 44% of children living in lone-parent families are in poverty. 71% of children growing up in poverty live in a household where at least one person works.

And if cartoons characters are your favourite brand of outrage, then how about this one?

A few weeks ago, we learned that the Home Office decided that murals on the walls of an asylum centre for unaccompanied children must be painted over.

Minister of State for Immigration Robert Jenrick thought the murals were ‘too welcoming’. Image: James Manning/PA Wire

The designs depicted well-known characters such as Mickey Mouse and Baloo from the Jungle Book but UK government officials demanded the artwork be removed over fears that it was “too welcoming”.

The government decided that those kids, scared and alone in a new country, separated from their parents, didn’t deserve to look at some colourful characters painted on a wall, just in case they got the impression that they were welcome here.

I’ll save my outrage for that, and I look forward to seeing The Beano’s new makeover.

Learning to drive is not plain sailing

I had two driving lessons last week. On the first, my driving instructor told me he was very pleased with my progress, and that I’d soon be ready to sit my test.

On the second, I drove on the wrong side of a busy road, prompting him to scream, ‘”eft, left, LEFT!” at me as I swerved to avoid danger.

He’s Italian, so even when he’s shouting at me it’s still pleasant to listen to, but I really thought I was beyond such silly mistakes at this stage in my learning.

As the countdown to my test looms, I’m becoming more aware of just how much I’ve still got to master if I’ve got any hope of being ready in time.

What’s Italian for “uh oh”?

