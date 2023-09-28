ANDREW LIDDLE: Voters will punish Humza Yousaf’s SNP for failure to abolish unfair council tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion Comment

ANDREW LIDDLE: Voters will punish Humza Yousaf’s SNP for failure to abolish unfair council tax

"Any tax increases will go to covering the SNP’s failure to grow our economy and the mismanagement of successive nationalist administrations."

Will Humza Yousaf pay for tax rises at the ballot box? Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire
Will Humza Yousaf pay for tax rises at the ballot box? Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire
By Andrew Liddle

Tax increases are rarely popular, but they can be justified.

Lifting children out of poverty is generally recognised as a legitimate reason to ask richer people to pay more in tax.

So too is improving the scope or quality of public services, such as the NHS, or perhaps the pay of certain public sector workers.

Many would agree with paying a little more if it meant the infrastructure they use every day – roads, railways and ferries, to name but a few – actually worked properly.

The problem for the SNP is it is now no longer telling people to pay more in tax to improve the quality of services they receive.

It is not even, if truth be told, telling people to pay more in tax to pursue some grand social agenda of ending child poverty or adult unemployment.

Let us look at the facts. Any forthcoming increases in tax will not go towards funding the crisis in our schools, our health service, or our police force.

They will not go towards closing the attainment gap between the richest and poorest students, or reversing the decline in life-expectancy in Scotland, or in allowing the police to investigate all – rather than just some – crimes.

No: any tax increases will go to cover the SNP’s failure to grow our economy and the mismanagement of successive nationalist administrations, plugging a £1billion hole in our national public finances.

But this mismanagement has not just afflicted national finances, but local government finances as well.

In the 2007 Scottish election campaign, the SNP promised – if not quite on the side of a big, red bus, certainly on large billboards – to abolish the “unfair” council tax.

SNP politicians pledged to abolish council tax. From left: Gordon Hunter, Jack Coburn, Roseanna Cunningham, John Swinney and Ian Miller.

Three Scottish Parliament terms later, not only is council tax not abolished, but it is about to go up to an eye-watering level for many households. Talk about unfair.

Of course, nationalist politicians desperately try to camouflage this incompetence by branding such tax increases as “progressive” or as “ensuring the rich pay their fair share”, but such arguments do not stand up to scrutiny.

As with income tax hikes at a central government level, none of this extra money is coming from people who are particularly rich, at least in absolute terms.

Nor is it the case that this money is going to be spent on improving outcomes for the less well off in society or their communities. Instead, it will only be used to cover existing shortfalls.

SNP must abolish council tax and find fairer system

If the SNP was really interested in “progressive” funding for local government in Scotland, it would have followed through on its promise to abolish council tax and replace it with something fairer.

Even if this proved impossible, it could act to make council tax itself fairer by ordering a re-valuation of the property rates – something that has not been undertaken in Scotland since 1991.

And if Scottish nationalists believe such a move is impossible, they need only look to Labour-run Wales, where a second re-valuation – following an initial one in 2003 – is scheduled for 2025.

It is true that, once upon a time, people were happy to pay a bit more tax in Scotland because they felt they got a bit more back in return – but no longer.

The SNP is now not only a high tax party, but it is also a party using taxes to cover its own failures. That, as much as anything else, is why voters will punish them at the next election.

While we are on the subject of elections, it is obviously absolutely vital that everyone that wants to vote registers to do so. Worryingly, it seems this is not the case.

The Electoral Commission reports up to a million people may not be correctly registered in Scotland – the highest of any region in the UK and putting their participation at the next general election in jeopardy.

Many of those currently on course to miss out, sadly if perhaps predictably, are those whose voices most need to be heard in our politics.

Almost one million people in Scotland may not be registered to vote. Image: Shutterstock

Of course, no one should be compelled to register to vote, but it is equally important that the process is made as straightforward as possible.

Often, particularly for young people, students or private renters, remembering to re-register when you are frequently moving house is difficult.

Equally, the bureaucracy may seem onerous, particularly if an election is some years away.

Reforms suggested by the Electoral Commission – such as integrating electoral registration with university enrolment and driving licence renewal – would help encourage registration and should now actively be considered by politicians of all shades and stripes in Scotland and across the UK.

Otherwise, we risk silencing vital voices in our democracy.

More from Comment

How "Greater Dundee" could look. Image: DC Thomson design
STEVE FINAN: A year on, I’m more convinced than ever Dundee should expand into…
Tenpin has been a success since opening in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson design
MARTEL MAXWELL: Tenpin is a taste of Vegas (or Blackpool) in Dundee
An independence rally in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Dundee is being fobbed off in the 'weesht for indy' mentality
The VisitScotland information centre is based inside the V&A.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee deserves better than VisitScotland shun
Kate Forbes with with her husband Ali MacLennan and their daughter Naomi. Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Kate Forbes talking about post-natal depression will help new mums struggling like…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird scenic column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird scenic column. Riverside Nature Park. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Finding adventures in Dundee – the city I’d been taking for granted
Dr Ayesha Mehar.
Pass the Mic: Dr Ayesha Mehar on how music can enrich the lives of…
Comedian and actor Russell Brand, 48, has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse during a seven-year period. Image: PA/DC Thomson design
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Defence of Russell Brand shows real change is too high a hope
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird headphones column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird headphones. V&A Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 2021
REBECCA BAIRD: Why I'm hanging up my headphones after 16 solid years of blocking…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. rebecca baird gp column Picture shows; rebecca baird gp column. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 01/09/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: Where will turfed out patients from Park Avenue go? Dundee's got no…

Conversation