Blairgowrie golf star Connor Graham completes unbeaten week in Italy to help Europe win the Junior Ryder Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Blairgowrie golf star Connor Graham completes unbeaten week in Italy to help Europe win the Junior Ryder Cup

The 16-year-old won his singles match on the 18th hole.

By Eric Nicolson
Connor Graham at the Junior Ryder Cup.
Connor Graham at the Junior Ryder Cup. Image: Shutterstock.

Blairgowrie golf star, Connor Graham, has completed an unbeaten week to help secure the Junior Ryder Cup for Team Europe.

Stephen Gallacher’s team have romped to an emphatic 20.5 to 9.5 victory in Italy, with the 16-year-old Perthshire player contributing two wins and three halves over the week.

They have ended a run of six defeats in spectacular style, with Thursday’s singles taking place on the Ryder Cup venue, the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club on the outskirts of Rome.

Graham went up the 18th hole all-square with Jay Leng Jnr but reached the par five in two and clinched victory with a two-putt birdie.

On day one, he and Irish partner Sean Keeling made a stunning foursomes comeback, claiming a half after being SIX DOWN after nine holes.

Graham became the youngest ever Walker Cup player recently and is expected to further his career as college amateur in America.

By competing in the Junior Ryder Cup, he has followed in the footsteps of fellow Blairgowrie golfer, and mentor, Bradley Neil.

More from Golf

Sir Michael Bonallack (right) with Peter Dawson, who succeeded him as secretary, outside The R&A clubhouse in St Andrews in 1999.
Former R&A chief Sir Michael Bonallack dies aged 88
Connor Graham.
Connor Graham part of stunning Junior Ryder Cup comeback as Blairgowrie golf star bounces…
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship preparations underway at Carnoustie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
NFL legend John Elway among host of sporting stars heading to Dunhill Links Championship
Strathallan School pupil Nicholas Bradley is jetting off to sunny Spain for November's Junior European Open. Image: Strathallan School
Auchterarder teen set for Sky Sports debut after securing Junior European Open spot
Ludvig Aberg after winning in Switzerland.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Form more important than experience for Ryder Cup and qualification process could…
Participants in Cupar Golf Club's 150th anniversary Peri Cup held in Blairgowrie. Image: Cupar Golf Club
Cupar Golf Club celebrates 150th anniversary of historic 'Peri' Cup
Connor Graham of Great Britain and Ireland is congratulated by Calum Scott after holing a birdie putt on the fourth green on the Old Course. Image: Shutterstock.
Walker Cup: Disappointment for Scottish duo as United States fight back to retain trophy
John Gough (Great Britain and Ireland) tees off on the 18th. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pictures as thousands enjoy Walker Cup in the Fife sun
Connor Graham with his family after winning the Scottish Men's Championship.
Connor Graham: Everything you need to know about Perthshire’s rising golf star picked for…
The Walker Cup takes place at the Old Course this weekend.
Thousands expected in St Andrews for amateur golf's most prestigious event

Conversation