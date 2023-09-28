Blairgowrie golf star Connor Graham completes unbeaten week in Italy to help Europe win the Junior Ryder Cup

Blairgowrie golf star, Connor Graham, has completed an unbeaten week to help secure the Junior Ryder Cup for Team Europe.

Stephen Gallacher’s team have romped to an emphatic 20.5 to 9.5 victory in Italy, with the 16-year-old Perthshire player contributing two wins and three halves over the week.

They have ended a run of six defeats in spectacular style, with Thursday’s singles taking place on the Ryder Cup venue, the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club on the outskirts of Rome.

Graham went up the 18th hole all-square with Jay Leng Jnr but reached the par five in two and clinched victory with a two-putt birdie.

On day one, he and Irish partner Sean Keeling made a stunning foursomes comeback, claiming a half after being SIX DOWN after nine holes.

Team Europe win the Junior Ryder Cup 🏆 #JrRyderCup pic.twitter.com/A6T3qBIgyM — Junior Ryder Cup (@JuniorRyderCup) September 28, 2023

Graham became the youngest ever Walker Cup player recently and is expected to further his career as college amateur in America.

By competing in the Junior Ryder Cup, he has followed in the footsteps of fellow Blairgowrie golfer, and mentor, Bradley Neil.