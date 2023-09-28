Tayport thug told murder bid victim to pay for blood-soaked carpet replacement

A murder bid thug told his victim he would have to get him a new carpet as there was so much blood on it.

David Thompson, 41, brutally attacked neighbour Derrick Smith, who ended up in hospital for more than two months.

Mr Smith had limited memory of what happened at Thompson’s flat in Tayport late on October 16 2021.

But he did recall his assailant stating to him: “You will have to pay for the f***ing carpet as it is your blood that has covered it.”

Thompson – who already had convictions for violence – pled guilty to an attempted murder charge at the High Court in Glasgow.

He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced next month.

Pool of blood at flat

Prosecutor Stephen McCloy told how Mr Smith lived next to Thompson on Castle Street and had visited him that night.

Neighbours heard “shouting and thudding” and later saw a large pool of blood outside the flat.

One went to Thompson’s door and was told by him: “It is fine.

“I will clear up the blood later.

“It will be gone by the time you get back.”

The man saw Mr Smith, badly injured, slumped inside the flat.

Police were alerted and the victim was rushed to hospital.

The court heard Mr Smith’s injuries included bruising to the brain, fractures to his eye socket, cheekbone and ribs.

He required multiple blood transfusions and suffered a number of infections and Covid-19 while in hospital.

He spent of weeks in intensive care before he was finally able to be discharged days before Christmas 2021.

Spitting claim

Thompson was later arrested for the attack.

The court heard he claimed Mr Smith had spat on him and he had reacted.

Mr McCloy said the Crown are unable to “confirm or refute” that accusation.

Regarding the attack, Rosalyn McTaggart, defending, acknowledged: “There is no excuse for this behaviour.”

Thompson was originally also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice by showering and washing his clothing in an bid to destroy DNA and blood evidence.

Lady Stacey deferred sentencing for reports.

