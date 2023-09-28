Tayport thug told murder bid victim to pay for blood-soaked carpet replacement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayport thug told murder bid victim to pay for blood-soaked carpet replacement

David Thompson left his victim hospitalised for two months after the savage attack in his flat.

By Grant McCabe
Police outside the murder bid flat in Tayport. Image: DC Thomson.
Police outside the murder bid flat in Tayport. Image: DC Thomson.

A murder bid thug told his victim he would have to get him a new carpet as there was so much blood on it.

David Thompson, 41, brutally attacked neighbour Derrick Smith, who ended up in hospital for more than two months.

Mr Smith had limited memory of what happened at Thompson’s flat in Tayport late on October 16 2021.

But he did recall his assailant stating to him: “You will have to pay for the f***ing carpet as it is your blood that has covered it.”

Thompson – who already had convictions for violence – pled guilty to an attempted murder charge at the High Court in Glasgow.

He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced next month.

Pool of blood at flat

Prosecutor Stephen McCloy told how Mr Smith lived next to Thompson on Castle Street and had visited him that night.

Neighbours heard “shouting and thudding” and later saw a large pool of blood outside the flat.

One went to Thompson’s door and was told by him: “It is fine.

“I will clear up the blood later.

“It will be gone by the time you get back.”

The man saw Mr Smith, badly injured, slumped inside the flat.

Police activity on Castle Street, Tayport.
Police tape outside the property on Castle Street, Tayport. Image: DC Thomson.

Police were alerted and the victim was rushed to hospital.

The court heard Mr Smith’s injuries included bruising to the brain, fractures to his eye socket, cheekbone and ribs.

He required multiple blood transfusions and suffered a number of infections and Covid-19 while in hospital.

He spent of weeks in intensive care before he was finally able to be discharged days before Christmas 2021.

Spitting claim

Thompson was later arrested for the attack.

The court heard he claimed Mr Smith had spat on him and he had reacted.

Mr McCloy said the Crown are unable to “confirm or refute” that accusation.

Regarding the attack, Rosalyn McTaggart, defending, acknowledged: “There is no excuse for this behaviour.”

Thompson was originally also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice by showering and washing his clothing in an bid to destroy DNA and blood evidence.

Lady Stacey deferred sentencing for reports.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

