Cruise ship forced to abandon Dundee visit due to Storm Agnes

A cruise ship has been forced to abandon its planned visit to Dundee due to Storm Agnes.

The World Traveller, operated by Atlas Ocean Voyages, had been due to dock in the city on Thursday as part of a trip from Edinburgh to Dublin.

However, the 10,000-ton ship was rerouted to Rosyth on Wednesday due to the stormy conditions in the North Sea.

A spokesperson for Forth Ports, which runs both Dundee and Rosyth, said: “Due to the adverse weather conditions last night (Wednesday), the World Traveller was rerouted from Dundee to our other port in Rosyth.

“Passengers will enjoy their planned shore excursions from there today (Thursday).”

World Traveller was final cruise ship visit of year in Dundee

World Traveller’s visit was due to be the final one of the year at Dundee Port.

Another cruise operator, Ambassador, has already unveiled its Dundee schedule for 2024.

The firm says its trips from the city are proving “incredibly popular”.

Despite warnings for rain and wind across Tayside and Fife, the region escaped the worst of Storm Agnes.

Some trees fell in Fife as a result of the winds, while train services were running at lower speeds on some stretches of track, but there was no major disruption.