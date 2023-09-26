Connor Graham part of stunning Junior Ryder Cup comeback as Blairgowrie golf star bounces back from SIX DOWN to secure Europe half-point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Connor Graham part of stunning Junior Ryder Cup comeback as Blairgowrie golf star bounces back from SIX DOWN to secure Europe half-point

The 16-year-old has already played in the Walker Cup this year.

By Eric Nicolson
Connor Graham.
Connor Graham. Shutterstock.

Blairgowrie golfing star, Connor Graham, made a stunning start to his first appearance in the Junior Ryder Cup.

The 16-year-old, who recently became the youngest ever Walker Cup player, is following in the footsteps of fellow Perthshire golfer, Bradley Neil, who played in the event in 2014.

In the morning foursomes, Graham and Irish partner Sean Keeling, bounced back from being SIX DOWN after nine holes to tie the match and claim a precious half-point.

Graham rolled in a 20-foot putt on the 18th green of Italy’s Golf Nazionale venue to secure an unlikely tie.

In the afternoon mixed foursomes, it was another half for the Blair player.

This time, Graham was two up before he and Rocio Tejedo were pegged back over the closing three holes.

The overall match is poised at 6-6, with two days left to play.

For the first time in the contest Thursday’s conclusion will be staged on the actual Ryder Cup course, the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club on the outskirts of Rome.

