Connor Graham part of stunning Junior Ryder Cup comeback as Blairgowrie golf star bounces back from SIX DOWN to secure Europe half-point

Blairgowrie golfing star, Connor Graham, made a stunning start to his first appearance in the Junior Ryder Cup.

The 16-year-old, who recently became the youngest ever Walker Cup player, is following in the footsteps of fellow Perthshire golfer, Bradley Neil, who played in the event in 2014.

In the morning foursomes, Graham and Irish partner Sean Keeling, bounced back from being SIX DOWN after nine holes to tie the match and claim a precious half-point.

Graham rolled in a 20-foot putt on the 18th green of Italy’s Golf Nazionale venue to secure an unlikely tie.

A remarkable comeback from Sean Keeling and Connor Graham 🔥#JrRyderCup pic.twitter.com/Utg4QuVuDG — Junior Ryder Cup (@JuniorRyderCup) September 26, 2023

In the afternoon mixed foursomes, it was another half for the Blair player.

This time, Graham was two up before he and Rocio Tejedo were pegged back over the closing three holes.

The overall match is poised at 6-6, with two days left to play.

For the first time in the contest Thursday’s conclusion will be staged on the actual Ryder Cup course, the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club on the outskirts of Rome.