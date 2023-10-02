KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Humza Yousaf has a lot to lose as this week’s by-election sets the tone for Scottish politics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Humza Yousaf has a lot to lose as this week’s by-election sets the tone for Scottish politics

"The rising costs of energy, food and housing is making life feel like a slog for ordinary people, and that is surely something that voters will be thinking about."

First Minister Humza Yousaf.
By Kirsty Strickland

For me, and all the other residents of Rutherglen and Hamilton West, it feels very much as though our area is the centre of the political universe right now.

Parties hoping to win our votes have turned on the charm in recent months.

If this period of intense election campaigning was a courtship however, most sensible people would recognise it for what it really is.

It’s sure to be short-lived: more opportunistic fling than a love that is built to last.

Still, we’ll enjoy the lustful gaze of leading politicians being focused squarely upon our local community for now, even if we know the spell will break abruptly when the polls close on Thursday night.

The upcoming by-election, triggered by the removal of SNP MP Margaret Ferrier, is being fiercely contested by the two main parties in with a chance of winning the seat.

Margaret Ferrier Scottish Government
For Humza Yousaf, the SNP retaining the seat would be a hopeful sign that the election-winning magic of his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon hasn’t been lost.

And for Keir Starmer and his Scotland lieutenant Anas Sarwar, a victory would surely be heralded as a major breakthrough in the fightback against the Nats and the cause of independence itself.

It is precisely because the stakes are so high that both parties have been keen to manage expectations.

It’s a marginal seat and every canvasser I’ve met in our street has stressed that, as things stand, the race is too close to call.

While you get the sense that the post-match analysis has already been written for both possible outcomes, the turnout on the day will tell us as much about what the result might mean for the next general election as the vote itself will.

Has the SNP done enough to motivate its core vote to get out to the polls? The danger for the incumbent party comes more from SNP supporters feeling fatigued by the party’s current troubles than it does their pro-indy voters suddenly switching to anti-referendum Labour.

Our street is normally a dead zone around election time. We usually get a few postal leaflets but very rarely will you see a real-life canvasser.

But this by-election has brought all the boys to my yard.

I’ve had no fewer than three Labour canvassers knocking on my door.

One was so thrilled to see both me and my neighbour in the close at the same time that he stumbled into the wall and broke my neighbour’s doorbell in his excitement.

I wasn’t at home on either of the occasions the SNP came to call, but MP Tommy Sheppard got glowing reports from a few of my neighbours that he spoke to.

Anecdote is not data, of course, but from conversations I’ve had, the rule-breaking that led to Margaret Ferrier’s departure doesn’t seem to be as much of a factor in this election as you would expect it to be.

Rutherglen and Hamilton West constituents have the same concerns as voters in the rest of the country do.

The rising costs of energy, food and housing is making life feel like a slog for ordinary people, and that is surely something that voters here will be thinking about as they head to the polling station on Thursday.

The question is, which party do they trust to help alleviate these problems?

Thursday’s by-election will set the tone for the next general election campaign, which is expected to be held in Autumn next year.

Keir Starmer and Humza Yousaf have as much to lose as they do to gain.

So I’ll be expecting a few more knocks on my door in the days ahead.

I’ve been feeling slightly frazzled of late.

It’s as though I’m in a constant battle against the sands of time, as I try to squeeze an ever-increasing list of jobs and tasks into each day.

It doesn’t help that this cost of living crisis and a recent rent increase means I’ve had to take on many more hours at work.

Between that, the driving lessons, my volunteering and my daughter’s various clubs and activities, there simply isn’t enough time to sit very still – which is my absolute favourite thing to do.

If you’re not going to win the lottery, do small things to help Tomorrow You

I saw a thing on TikTok that apparently helps combat the burnout.

In short: you do things today that will help your tomorrow self.

At this point, I’m willing to give anything a go.

Today You might lay out clothes for Tomorrow You to wear. Or prepare lunch for Tomorrow You to eat.

If Today You was so inclined, they could even tick off a few things off Tomorrow You’s to-do list, to save Tomorrow You the trouble.

I’ve tried this strategy over the last few days and it definitely has its merits.

Though I can’t help thinking that a lottery win would be even more effective.

Conversation