Dundee drivers still need to pay despite parking meter being left unusable after ‘disturbance’

A 38-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident.

By James Simpson
The damaged parking meter at Mid Wynd car park in Dundee
The damaged parking meter at Mid Wynd car park in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Drivers in Dundee are being warned they still need to pay at a West End car park – despite a parking meter being left out of action following a “disturbance”.

The machine has been left unusable since being damaged during an incident on September 11.

A 38-year-old man has since been charged over the incident.

Despite a cover being placed over the meter, Dundee City Council says drivers are still expected to cover the cost of their parking by using an app.

Dundee parking meter ‘really badly damaged’

It comes after locals said they hoped the meter being out of action may result in free parking.

One man told The Courier: “We were aware the police attended but word began to emerge that the parking meter had been really badly damaged.

“It was at 10am on a Monday morning this all happened.

“Although it was a few weeks back, no one is entirely sure if the car park is currently free.”

The parking meter is out of use. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Another resident said: “It’s a very quiet area so hearing about what’s gone on has taken me by surprise.

“The damage looked to be quite extensive before the cover went over the meter.

“While you get two hours free parking, I think people were hoping that might be extended until the machine was repaired.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We have reported the matter to police.

‘Charges still apply beyond the two-hour free period’

“Charges still apply beyond the two-hour free period at the car park.

“Payments can be made through the JustPark app.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10am on Monday September 11, officers responded to reports of a disturbance and damage to a parking meter in the Mid Wynd area of Dundee.

“A 38-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident.”

