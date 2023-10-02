St Johnstone confirm Liam Gordon red card appeal – but Joel Nouble thought referee got that decision RIGHT

St Johnstone have confirmed they will appeal Liam Gordon’s red card in their 1-1 draw with Livingston.

After VAR intervention, the Perth captain was sent off for a sliding tackle on Livi forward, Joel Nouble.

Manager Steven MacLean was adamant referee, Graham Grainger, had reached the wrong conclusion during the match and Saints will now seek to overturn the decision at an SFA panel.

A short statement read: “We can confirm that the club has notified the SFA of our intention to appeal the red card shown to Liam Gordon during the Livingston game this past weekend.”

Nouble could understand Saints’ frustration at a penalty given against them when he went down while chasing a long ball with Gordon.

Admirable honesty from Joel Nouble ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/mXLgWJ3Mor — Eric Nicolson (@C_ENicolson) October 2, 2023

But he had no doubt that the ordering off was merited.

“I thought it was a foul because in today’s game, even if he gets the ball first, the follow-through did catch me,” said Nouble.

“Am I surprised the ref didn’t give it at first? No, because I don’t get fouls anyway.

“When I got up, I said to the linesman he better be checking that because it’s studs – even though he got the ball initially.

“About 10 years ago, it’s probably ‘play on’. I’ve had worse challenges than that.

“But in today’s game you can’t give the ref that decision to make. It went our way. I think it was the right decision.”