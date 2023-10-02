St Johnstone confirm Liam Gordon red card appeal – but Joel Nouble thought referee got that decision RIGHT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone confirm Liam Gordon red card appeal – but Joel Nouble thought referee got that decision RIGHT

The Perth club are seeking to overturn their captain's suspension.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Liam Gordon makes the long walk up the tunnel after his red card.
St Johnstone's Liam Gordon makes the long walk up the tunnel after his red card. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have confirmed they will appeal Liam Gordon’s red card in their 1-1 draw with Livingston.

After VAR intervention, the Perth captain was sent off for a sliding tackle on Livi forward, Joel Nouble.

Manager Steven MacLean was adamant referee, Graham Grainger, had reached the wrong conclusion during the match and Saints will now seek to overturn the decision at an SFA panel.

A short statement read: “We can confirm that the club has notified the SFA of our intention to appeal the red card shown to Liam Gordon during the Livingston game this past weekend.”

Nouble could understand Saints’ frustration at a penalty given against them when he went down while chasing a long ball with Gordon.

But he had no doubt that the ordering off was merited.

“I thought it was a foul because in today’s game, even if he gets the ball first, the follow-through did catch me,” said Nouble.

“Am I surprised the ref didn’t give it at first? No, because I don’t get fouls anyway.

“When I got up, I said to the linesman he better be checking that because it’s studs – even though he got the ball initially.

“About 10 years ago, it’s probably ‘play on’. I’ve had worse challenges than that.

“But in today’s game you can’t give the ref that decision to make. It went our way. I think it was the right decision.”

