Livingston star Joel Nouble can understand why St Johnstone are annoyed at penalty decision

Livingston forward Joel Nouble understands St Johnstone’s weekend penalty frustration.

And the man who earned the West Lothian outfit their point-earning spot-kick admitted he wouldn’t have been happy if the same decision had been made against his own team.

“I felt contact but if St Johnstone are annoyed about it I can understand,” said Nouble, who went down on the edge of the box when he and Liam Gordon were racing for the ball just before the hour mark of the weekend clash that ended up a 1-1 draw.

“If it was at the other end I’d feel it was a bit soft.

Steven MacLean not happy with Graham Grainger's penalty decision – or his explanation of it. https://t.co/OauAClw1RG — Eric Nicolson (@C_ENicolson) September 30, 2023

“I’m surprised the ref gives that one when I get worse challenges and don’t get them.

“I was chasing a long ball, Gordon has come across and edged me a bit.

“I wasn’t really thinking it would be a penalty to be honest.

“When I heard the whistle, I was obviously delighted. Luckily it went our way today.”