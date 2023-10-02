Multiple emergency services attending incident at Fife viaduct

Multiple emergency services are attending an incident at a viaduct in Fife.

Four fire engines along with police and medical crews have been called to the scene near Blairhall.

The alarm is understood to have been raised on Monday morning, when police received a call about concern for a person.

A witness reported seeing between 30 and 40 emergency workers on the viaduct, which is part of the cycle path between Alloa and Dunfermline, around lunchtime.

He said: “I was walking in the area when I first heard the sirens.

“Initially two police cars turned up and then I passed two ambulances and six fire engines.

“There must have been between 30 and 40 emergency workers on the viaduct at one point.

“It must be serious whatever has happened.”

Another witness, who was working nearby, said he saw police arriving at the public footpath off the B9037, south of Blairhall.

He said: “Police arrived at around 9am with initial concerns focused around the car, which we were told was left here either last night or very early this morning.

“Then more police vehicles arrived and the access to the path was closed.

“It was around midday when fire engines started to arrive.

“In all there were six appliances and a specialist off-road vehicle.

“They just kept coming and then ambulances also arrived.

“There has been a lot of coming and going from the various emergency services and I’m told it’s to do with an incident at the bridge further down the footpath, heading towards Oakley.”

Police Scotland says officers attended after being called about concern for a person.

The outcome of the incident has not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire service were called to a location near the aqueduct between Blairhall and Oakley in Fife.

“Appliances were assisting police and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The report came in at 12.01pm this afternoon.

“Six appliances were in attendance but two have since been relieved.”