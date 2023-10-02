Man’s body discovered at Fife viaduct

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man’s body discovered at Fife viaduct

Police were called to a report of concern for a person on a cycle way near Blairhall on Monday morning.

By Chloe Burrell, Andrew Robson and Neil Henderson
Emergency services respond to an incident near Blairhall in Fife.
A body was found near Blairhall in Fife on Monday morning. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

The body of a man has been found at a viaduct in Fife.

The discovery was made by police on Monday morning after they were called to a report of concern for a person on a cycle way near Blairhall.

The viaduct is part of the cycle path between Alloa and Dunfermline.

Four fire engines along with a medical team were also called out to the scene.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30am on Monday, 2 October, we were called to a concern for person on a cycle way near Blairhall in Fife.

“Emergency services attended and the body of a man was found. His family are aware.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “The fire service were called to a location near the aqueduct between Blairhall and Oakley in Fife.

“Appliances were assisting police and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The report came in at 12.01pm this afternoon (Monday).”

Emergency services respond to an incident near Blairhall in Fife.
