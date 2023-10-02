Man’s body discovered at Fife viaduct

The body of a man has been found at a viaduct in Fife.

The discovery was made by police on Monday morning after they were called to a report of concern for a person on a cycle way near Blairhall.

The viaduct is part of the cycle path between Alloa and Dunfermline.

Four fire engines along with a medical team were also called out to the scene.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30am on Monday, 2 October, we were called to a concern for person on a cycle way near Blairhall in Fife.

“Emergency services attended and the body of a man was found. His family are aware.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “The fire service were called to a location near the aqueduct between Blairhall and Oakley in Fife.

“Appliances were assisting police and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The report came in at 12.01pm this afternoon (Monday).”