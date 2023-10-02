Fife Man’s body discovered at Fife viaduct Police were called to a report of concern for a person on a cycle way near Blairhall on Monday morning. By Chloe Burrell, Andrew Robson and Neil Henderson October 2 2023, 6.56pm Share Man’s body discovered at Fife viaduct Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4772518/body-found-fife-viaduct/ Copy Link A body was found near Blairhall in Fife on Monday morning. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson The body of a man has been found at a viaduct in Fife. The discovery was made by police on Monday morning after they were called to a report of concern for a person on a cycle way near Blairhall. The viaduct is part of the cycle path between Alloa and Dunfermline. Four fire engines along with a medical team were also called out to the scene. The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30am on Monday, 2 October, we were called to a concern for person on a cycle way near Blairhall in Fife. “Emergency services attended and the body of a man was found. His family are aware. “The death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.” A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “The fire service were called to a location near the aqueduct between Blairhall and Oakley in Fife. “Appliances were assisting police and the Scottish Ambulance Service. “The report came in at 12.01pm this afternoon (Monday).”