St Johnstone need to channel ‘sense of injustice’ into performance at Aberdeen, says Steven MacLean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone need to channel ‘sense of injustice’ into performance at Aberdeen, says Steven MacLean

The Perth club believe crucial decisions are going against them.

By Eric Nicolson
Liam Gordon was furious with the decision to award a penalty against him.
Liam Gordon was furious with the decision to award a penalty against him. Image: SNS.

Steven MacLean wants his St Johnstone players to tap into a “sense of injustice” in their bid to light a fire under their Premiership campaign.

The Perth boss was furious that Livingston were awarded a game-changing second half penalty at the weekend when Liam Gordon and Joel Nouble chased a long ball and that VAR failed to overturn what he believed to be a glaring error.

To rub salt into the wounds, Gordon was subsequently sent off when VAR did intervene regarding a tackle referee, Graham Grainger, didn’t even deem to be worth of a free-kick.

Nothing can be done to right the penalty wrong but Saints will appeal the red card.

And MacLean wants to see some effectively channelled fury when next they play at Pittodrie on Sunday.

“We will be appealing Gordy’s red card because we feel there’s a real case there,” he said.

“He doesn’t make contact with him. He’s put his leg straight to get it out of the way after winning the ball.

St Johnstone's Liam Gordon makes the long walk up the tunnel after his red card.
St Johnstone’s Liam Gordon makes the long walk up the tunnel after his red card. Image: SNS.

“We think it was a good tackle. The referee was in a good position to see it in real time and didn’t think it was a foul.

“So we’ll put in the appeal and see what the panel make of it. Hopefully common sense will prevail.”

Inconsistencies continue

MacLean added: “The penalty was a really hard one to take and I’ve seen Joel Nouble say he didn’t expect it to be a penalty either. 

“It seems only one person thought it was.

“Watching it back, it still doesn’t make sense to me and even more so when you have VAR there to help the referee.

“We keep hearing about clear and obvious errors, but it’s either a penalty or it’s not – there’s nothing else to it.

“And I think pretty much everyone is now in agreement that it wasn’t a penalty.

“If that’s a foul then you’d be as well saying football is 100% percent non-contact now.

“It was really disappointing, especially when you look at ones like Sima on Jamie Brandon in the Rangers game against Livi last midweek.

“I don’t see how that one can be deemed fine, but Gordy’s one – where the contact is miniscule by comparison – is a foul.

“It doesn’t make any sense to me and this is the kind of thing VAR was supposed to sort out.

“I think everyone hoped that when VAR was brought in you’d get a level of consistency with decisions but we’re not getting that yet.

“We feel a sense of injustice from decisions going against us but we need to use it as fuel now and take that first-half performance into the Aberdeen game.”

‘Spooked’ Saints

MacLean got a good performance out of his team for the best part of 60 minutes on Saturday – but the last half-hour saw a frustrating drop-off.

“I felt we were good in the first half and could have scored two or three,” he said.

“But then the penalty came along and we have to make sure we don’t get spooked by incidents like that in future.

“You have to keep playing the way you’ve been playing, do the right things.

“But that first half gave us plenty of encouragement and I think you can see things are coming together.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone's Liam Gordon makes the long walk up the tunnel after his red card.
St Johnstone confirm Liam Gordon red card appeal - but Joel Nouble thought referee…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean: St Johnstone skipper Liam Gordon was 'naive' but referee got Livingston penalty…
Dara Costelloe scores for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone 1-1 Livingston: 10-man Saints end up holding on for point after going…
Fran Franczak isn't in the St Johnstone first team dressing room yet.
St Johnstone record-breaker Fran Franczak could START v Livingston but must wait for first…
St Johnstone and Rangers met at McDiarmid Park earlier this month.
Rangers v St Johnstone November 4 match postponed
St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler is setting high standards.
Sven Sprangler sets St Johnstone standards on and off pitch, says Steven MacLean
Steven MacLean and Duncan Ferguson have a big weekend coming up, while Tony Watt continues to be a Dundee United talking point.
PODCAST: Have St Johnstone reached season-defining point already?
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
'Blood soon wipes off', says St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean as he seeks bravery…
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi.
St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi back in Ukraine under-21 squad for games v England…
Vic Robertson - St Johnstone's youngest ever goalscorer.
EXCLUSIVE: Vic Robertson on goal that made St Johnstone history and career that faded…

Conversation