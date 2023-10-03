Fife hospitals discharge record number of patients amid ‘significant demand’ on services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife hospitals discharge record number of patients amid ‘significant demand’ on services

Staff have been praised for freeing up hospital beds more quickly but concern has been expressed about the knock-on effect on community care services.

By Claire Warrender
The main entrance at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
The main entrance at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Fife’s hospitals are discharging record numbers of patients into the community as demand for healthcare soars.

An average of 96 people now leave hospital every week, up from 55 before the pandemic.

And 127 patients were discharged from Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy last week alone.

Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, Fife, where more patients are discharged than ever
Fife hospitals discharge more patients each week than ever before. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The figures are revealed amid unprecedented demand on health services across the country.

Fife staff have been praised for their actions to free up hospital beds for those awaiting treatment.

However, some concern has been expressed about the ability of community services to cope with the extra demand.

Care at home services and care homes are reporting difficulty with recruitment.

And there are fears they are becoming “over-stretched”.

Planning in place to deal with winter pressure

Lynne Garvey, Fife Health and Social Care Partnership‘s head of community care services, said last winter was one of the most highly-pressured ever experienced.

However, she gave an assurance plans were in place to deal with this winter’s strains.

Some of the actions taken include earlier planning to ensure arrangements are in place before a patient is ruled medically fit to leave hospital.

“Previously, we would wait until people were fit before we started discharge planning,” Ms Garvey said.

In addition, more people are being treated for long-term conditions at home.

Ms Garvey said the result is a reduction in Victoria Hospital‘s waiting list.

And she added: “Despite the significant increase in demand for health and social care , our team’s performance has exceeded any other year.”

Care at home services under pressure

However, the Care Inspectorate is reporting an increase in staff vacancies within Scotland’s care services.

In Fife, more than half of services reported vacancies in December 2022.

A carer helping an elderly woman
Care at Home services are under pressure in Fife.

NHS Fife employee director Wilma Brown said: “I’m a lot more reassured we’re able to get people out of hospital more quickly.

“But one thing is a lack of home carers in the community. It’s the area we’ve probably had the most difficulty in over the last few years.”

Staff need more support

She added: “The plans to get people home are fantastic but if we don’t have enough bodies on the ground…

“We should make sure we do everything possible to support our staff leading up to winter.”

Ms Brown’s comments were backed by Fife Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie.

He said: “Those who work in the care sector do an incredibly important job and need much more support.

“The SNP government’s poor workforce planning has left the sector overstretched and in crisis.”

