Dundee manufacturing firm part of £5m scheme to create ‘centre of excellence’

The Dundee firm has been chosen for the scheme, which will aim to address industry challenges and develop new technologies.

By Gavin Harper
Rautomead's continuous casting machine.
A Dundee firm plans to make the city a centre of excellence for manufacturing after it was included in a £5 million research programme.

Rautomead, which makes continuous castings, has been chosen as one of nine early-stage prosperity partnerships across the UK.

The £5 million scheme has been created to address industry-driven challenges and develop of new technologies.

It is being funded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC).

The Dundee link-up will look at developing new ways of producing specialist alloys by innovations to the continuous casting method.

Dundee firm’s aim for centre of excellence

Rautomead managing director Brian Frame said: “We are very pleased and grateful to have received the support of the prosperity partnership funding.

“We look forward to creating a real centre of excellence for advanced alloys within the Dundee area.”

Mr Frame said the link with the university was a good fit for the firm, which is based at the Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate.

He added: “This project fits very neatly with our overall company strategy.

“The continued partnership with University of Dundee will undoubtedly enhance the productivity of this journey.”

Rautomead staff at work at the firm’s Dundee site.

The project will improve the design of continuous casting rigs that produce high-value, high-quality alloys.

It will identify the correct heat transport properties and material compatibility of a rig design.

It is hoped the project will contribute to the economic development of Dundee. The firm also hopes it will make the city a centre for alloy processing innovation.

Dr Thomas Jones, from the University of Dundee’s school of science and engineering, welcomed the news.

He said: “The partnership is a great opportunity for the Dundee area.

“It will support the collaboration of local industry, Rautomead Ltd and the University of Dundee.

“Together we will accelerate the development of a novel high-value manufacturing process, building on the work of our research team.”

Conversation