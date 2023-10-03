ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee’s proposed new stadium is not just for football fans

Football is a sport I haven’t been the most interested in, but now and again, I find something which catches my eye about it.

What sparked an interest for me this week was finding out about the latest developments in Dundee Football Club’s bid to build a new stadium in the grounds surrounding Camperdown Park.

This has been back in the news again as it was reported Dundee’s owners were close to securing Dens Park – and if it happens, the path towards Dundee building their new stadium becomes that bit clearer.

I do hope – and believe – Dundee will get their new stadium.

I liken the new stadium plan to the development of the V&A Dundee – and the early stages of their developments, I believe, are similar in a way.

Many people believed the V&A Dundee was never going to be built, just like there are people now who believe that Dundee FC building a new stadium is not going to happen.

But the V&A Dundee did open.

Dundee getting a new stadium isn’t as far-fetched as some people believe because it looks like club management are really pressing for this to happen.

New Dundee stadium plan is great – and not just for football fans

I believe it poses fantastic long-term benefits for the city.

The new stadium complex would be brilliant for Dundee’s economy.

It would bring much needed investment into the city – there are plans for it to be used as a 25,000-capacity concert venue and an 850+ delegate conference venue, which could attract acts and businesses.

There are also plans to have leisure facilities and a hotel, all of which adds up to something positive for all Dundonians, not just the footie fans.

It would also be a brilliant new place for Dundee’s youngsters.

We have amazing footballers and these new facilities offer so much potential for future football stars living in Dundee.

I was reading Jim Spence’s piece on his reaction to the news and he believes Dundee having a new stadium would shift the balance of power in Dundee’s favour, which I certainly agree with – but I believe this new stadium complex would be beneficial for Dundee United too.

It would be a place for Dundee United fans to explore and come together with Dundee fans to share their love of the sport.

It offers Dundee United a new place to play against Dundee in the derby and it would provide a new atmosphere for both Dundee and Dundee United fans alike.

Next year marks 125 years since Dundee FC moved to Dens Park and I think in that time Dundee’s football culture has grown significantly.

Although I love the iconic position of Dens and Tannadice being yards apart, I think now is the right time for Dundee FC to get that new stadium – and I believe it is a matter of when, not if.