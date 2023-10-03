ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee’s proposed new stadium is not just for football fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee’s proposed new stadium is not just for football fans

The new stadium complex would be brilliant for Dundee’s economy and bring much-needed investment.

The proposed new Dundee stadium. Image: LJRH Architects/DC Thomson design
By Andrew Batchelor

Football is a sport I haven’t been the most interested in, but now and again, I find something which catches my eye about it.

What sparked an interest for me this week was finding out about the latest developments in Dundee Football Club’s bid to build a new stadium in the grounds surrounding Camperdown Park.

This has been back in the news again as it was reported Dundee’s owners were close to securing Dens Park – and if it happens, the path towards Dundee building their new stadium becomes that bit clearer.

I do hope – and believe – Dundee will get their new stadium.

I liken the new stadium plan to the development of the V&A Dundee – and the early stages of their developments, I believe, are similar in a way.

The V&A Dundee.

Many people believed the V&A Dundee was never going to be built, just like there are people now who believe that Dundee FC building a new stadium is not going to happen.

But the V&A Dundee did open.

Dundee getting a new stadium isn’t as far-fetched as some people believe because it looks like club management are really pressing for this to happen.

New Dundee stadium plan is great – and not just for football fans

I believe it poses fantastic long-term benefits for the city.

The new stadium complex would be brilliant for Dundee’s economy.

It would bring much needed investment into the city – there are plans for it to be used as a 25,000-capacity concert venue and an 850+ delegate conference venue, which could attract acts and businesses.

There are also plans to have leisure facilities and a hotel, all of which adds up to something positive for all Dundonians, not just the footie fans.

It would also be a brilliant new place for Dundee’s youngsters.

We have amazing footballers and these new facilities offer so much potential for future football stars living in Dundee.

I was reading Jim Spence’s piece on his reaction to the news and he believes Dundee having a new stadium would shift the balance of power in Dundee’s favour, which I certainly agree with – but I believe this new stadium complex would be beneficial for Dundee United too.

It would be a place for Dundee United fans to explore and come together with Dundee fans to share their love of the sport.

It offers Dundee United a new place to play against Dundee in the derby and it would provide a new atmosphere for both Dundee and Dundee United fans alike.

Next year marks 125 years since Dundee FC moved to Dens Park and I think in that time Dundee’s football culture has grown significantly.

Although I love the iconic position of Dens and Tannadice being yards apart, I think now is the right time for Dundee FC to get that new stadium – and I believe it is a matter of when, not if.

Conversation