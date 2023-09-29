JIM SPENCE: Dens Park purchase could finally spark ‘slow burn’ new Dundee stadium – and shift balance of power in city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Dens Park purchase could finally spark ‘slow burn’ new Dundee stadium – and shift balance of power in city

Dundee's owners are close to agreeing a deal to buy Dens Park from owner, former United director, John Bennett.

An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
By Jim Spence

The sale of Dens Park to Dundee FC could tip the balance of power in the city towards the Dark Blues in the long-term.

As Courier Sport’s George Cran reported on Friday morning, a return to club ownership of the ground is nearing, with Dee chiefs Tim Keyes and John Nelms close to completing the deal with current owner John Bennett.

It’s certainly been a saga.

Now though, the deal is close and, for Dundee, that opens up a potentially bright future.

Members of the public take in Dundee’s plans for their proposed new stadium at a public consultation in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Some still take the Dee’s new stadium plans at Camperdown with a pinch of salt but, if it goes ahead, it would signal a huge moment for the club’s future development.

Such a move would allow the club to generate an income stream far in excess of anything they can achieve at Dens.

Planning for income from a much-needed second city crematorium (which has been mooted as part of Dundee’s project), may seem macabre to the squeamish, but it would guarantee a healthy regular source of earnings.

Regular concerts at the proposed 15,000 capacity ground would add to that, as would the money generated by a new hotel and restaurants.

Financial backing ‘in place’

The move has its critics and, given how long it’s taken to come to this stage, it’s understandable why scepticism remains, but Dundee are pursuing it positively and I was told a while back that financial backing for the project was in place.

That financial backing is imperative for the new plans to work.

The sale of Dens to whichever buyer the club may have lined up certainly won’t come close to funding the entirety of the ambitious Camperdown proposal.

However, If Dundee can make this project work, it will potentially generate income to outstrip what United can produce at Tannadice, where profits are limited by the absence of alternative means of earnings.

Dundee United’s Tannadice Park. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Those potential regular income streams from various activities planned-for activities would hugely enhance Dundee’s current limited means of revenue.

That cumulative and compound effect could see them open up a major gap between them and their neighbours, leading to the possibility of future city dominance.

United have been top dogs for a long time, but if the return of Dens to Dundee’s ownership heralds their long-awaited move to Camperdown, the balance of power in future years could swing markedly.

The better off the club, the simpler the task of attracting better quality players.

And with easier access from the central belt and the Lothians to the new arena – along with brand new in-house training facilities – the attractiveness of signing for Dundee could be enhanced for the greater number of players who live in those areas.

The new development strongly suggests that Keyes and Nelms are committed, long-term players, who look set to stay with Dundee, whereas Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has indicated his Tannadice tenure could be nearing its end.

Dundee’s Camperdown project has been a slow burn; the imminent Dens sale might be the spark needed to finally set it alight.

