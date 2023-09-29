EXCLUSIVE: Dundee owners close in on deal to buy Dens Park in major step towards new stadium plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee owners close in on deal to buy Dens Park in major step towards new stadium plan

The home of the Dark Blues has been owned by local businessman John Bennett for the last 14 years.

Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
By George Cran

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms are close to finalising the deal to bring Dens Park back into club ownership.

The stadium has been owned by local businessman John Bennett since 2009.

However, it’s understood that is on the verge of coming to an end with talks between the Dark Blues chiefs and Bennett at an advanced stage.

Courier Sport reported in 2021 that Keyes and Nelms were planning on purchasing Dens as a key part of their new stadium project at Camperdown Park.

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms.
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: SNS

The price had been set between the parties for a number of years, quoted by the BBC in 2013 as £750,000.

Bennett, a former director at Dundee United, has been clear since he bought the ground to help the club through financial difficulty that he would only ever sell Dens if it was going back to the club.

During a 2015 attempt to buy the stadium back under then-chairman Bill Colvin, Bennett said: “I told Dundee at the time I bought the ground that I would sell it back if it was going into the hands of Dundee fans and I’ll stand by that.”

Dens Park owner John Bennett
John Bennett. Image: DCT

Talks in 2015, however, fell through.

And in 2021 the Keyes and Nelms plan was delayed before coming close to fruition once more in November 2022 before again being delayed.

Now it appears that delay is about to come to finally come to an end.

In doing so, the club’s owners will take a major step towards their goal of building a new home at Camperdown Park.

The planning permission process is expected to formally begin in the coming months.

