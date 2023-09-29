EXCLUSIVE: Dundee owners close in on deal to buy Dens Park in major step towards new stadium plan

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms are close to finalising the deal to bring Dens Park back into club ownership.

The stadium has been owned by local businessman John Bennett since 2009.

However, it’s understood that is on the verge of coming to an end with talks between the Dark Blues chiefs and Bennett at an advanced stage.

Courier Sport reported in 2021 that Keyes and Nelms were planning on purchasing Dens as a key part of their new stadium project at Camperdown Park.

The price had been set between the parties for a number of years, quoted by the BBC in 2013 as £750,000.

Bennett, a former director at Dundee United, has been clear since he bought the ground to help the club through financial difficulty that he would only ever sell Dens if it was going back to the club.

During a 2015 attempt to buy the stadium back under then-chairman Bill Colvin, Bennett said: “I told Dundee at the time I bought the ground that I would sell it back if it was going into the hands of Dundee fans and I’ll stand by that.”

Talks in 2015, however, fell through.

And in 2021 the Keyes and Nelms plan was delayed before coming close to fruition once more in November 2022 before again being delayed.

Now it appears that delay is about to come to finally come to an end.

In doing so, the club’s owners will take a major step towards their goal of building a new home at Camperdown Park.

The planning permission process is expected to formally begin in the coming months.