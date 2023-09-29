Lucia & The Best Boys return to musicians’ hometown with intimate Dundee gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lucia & The Best Boys return to musicians’ hometown with intimate Dundee gig

Dundonians Ally Scott and Adam Campbell play alongside frontwoman Lucia.

Lucia & The Best Boys will play Assai Records. Image: Ronan Park.
By Chris Mugan

Dundee’s Assai Records welcomes a dose of glamour next Monday as Glaswegian indie group Lucia & The Best Boys drop by to promote newly released album Burning Castles.

Not only one of that city’s most compelling performers, frontwoman Lucia Fairfull has been a catwalk star for Alexander McQueen and Charles Jeffrey.

Yet as Burning Castles proves, there is more to this band than surface glitz – Lucia and her gang have spent the past couple of years working on a strong debut that showcases her outspoken lyrical stance.

Lucia & The Best Boys emerged with debut EP Best Boys in 2017, the first of four in the same number of years that lead them to touring with another female-fronted band, 2018 Mercury Prize winners Wolf Alice.

Since 2021, though, there has been radio silence as the outfit have worked on their first long player. A brave decision to retreat from the public gaze for so long, the vocalist explains on a call from Glasgow, yet one that has reaped significant rewards.

Artists with strong visual presences like Kate Bush have inspired Lucia. Image: Ronan Park.

“At the beginning, it did feel like there was pressure to have this constant presence, especially on socials,” she says. “But we had been so busy in the years running up to that moment, so we became lost in our own little world.

“We recorded in quite small communities, where it felt like I could focus on how I wanted this to turn out. I’ve put every corner of my mind into it.”

‘We’re in love with the north of Scotland’

They made Burning Castles in two sympathetic spaces, beginning with Electric Beach in Margate, Kent, where Lucia and partner Haydn Park-Patterson (previously in The Ninth Wave) experimented with synths.

They recruited studio co-owner Ash Workman as producer, bringing him to Black Bay on the far side of Lewis. Its remote location had an even more dramatic impact on the group’s sound, Lucia remembers.

“We are all in love with the north of Scotland and spend a lot of time there,” says the artist brought up near Loch Lomond.

“Visually, I’ve found a lot of inspiration from where we recorded.

Burning Castles is the new album from Lucia & The Best Boys. Image: Supplied.

“The surrounding area is quite flat and bleak-looking, so you have that feeling of being surrounded by water. We put all that into the sound of the album. If you listen closely, you’ll hear twangs of Scottish sounds and melodies.”

Lucia reveals a bagpipe even makes an appearance alongside a whistle on opening track Butterflies, used in a subtle, atmospheric manner easy to miss for the casual listener.

Kate Bush and Grimes are inspirations

Clearly, Lucia & The Best Boys have evolved from the original spikey, guitar-led outfit to more of a sophisticated pop group, with expansive arrangements and catchy hooks.

Nowadays the band have been absorbing some intriguing influences, Lucia points out, ranging from Irish folk Mercury nominees Lankum and Glasgow-based instrumentalists Talisk, to female stars that combine unique sounds with strong visual identities such as Kate Bush, Christine & The Queens and Grimes.

“We listen to a lot of folk and trad, so there’s a lot of drones and this raw, organic side. I think you will hear that when we strip the songs back for our in-store performances,” Lucia promises, mentioning Dundonian bandmates Ally Scott and Adam Campbell.

“I’m also fascinated by the folklore that underlies Scotland,” she continues. “I’ve become more fascinated by that and found a little magic in it.”

Lyrics have grown up with songwriter

Lyrically, Lucia finds herself tackling familiar subject matter to her earlier EPs, notably womanhood on Love Yourself, unhealthy relationships in So Sweet I Could Die and, grimly, music industry misogyny with When You Dress Up.

Their writer, though, believes such numbers reveal a more worldly wise creator.

Lucia believes her writing has matured from teenage angst to something more ‘worldly wise’. Image: Ronan Park.

“These songs aren’t coming from a place of teen angst any more,” Lucia says. “There’s similar themes, but the difference is there’s a lot more vulnerability and openness.

“There’s a lot of pressure on women in music and some feel they have to put on an aggressive front to be taken seriously, but it’s fine to express different sides. I’m maturing, I guess, and feel more comfortable in my own skin.”

Burning Castles is out now on Communion. Lucia & The Best Boys play Assai, Dundee, October 2, 7pm, and tour in November.

