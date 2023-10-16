KEZIA DUGDALE: Flood-hit homeowners don’t care about political finger-pointing, they just need help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion Comment

KEZIA DUGDALE: Flood-hit homeowners don’t care about political finger-pointing, they just need help

"That’s the problem with organisations that rely so heavily on systems, algorithms, maps and funding formulas. They stop listening to what is actually happening."

Flooding in Perth last week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Flooding in Perth last week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Kezia Dugdale

Dealing with the day to day concerns of the people you represent is the bread and butter of a decent political representative.

Taking the time to do “constituent surgeries,” to actually speak to people and get a proper snapshot of their lives and concerns is what should root everything else they do.

I remember distinctly one constituent coming to me during my time as an Edinburgh MSP exasperated by the weather forecast.

They knew every time there was a couple of days of heavy rain predicted what to expect.

They’d watch the banks of the nearby river swell, until it spilled into the street and the basement of their house. Like a slow train on a Sunday, they could see it all coming and felt completely defenceless.

Flood defenceless yes, but also powerless and with an over-riding sense that no one cared.

When I took their experiences to Sepa, the environmental protection agency, their officers told me  the flooding my constituents had experienced was “a once in a 100 year” event – despite it happening three times in recent memory.

Just a few miles down the road from me in Fife, the residents of Kinglassie live in fear of the rain, watching the river rise from their living room windows.

The banks of the Lochty burn broke twice in six months a couple of years ago. Some residents were still getting repairs done from the first breach when the water rolled in a for a second time.

That’s the problem with organisations that rely so heavily on systems, algorithms, maps and funding formulas. They stop listening to what is actually happening.

Look at what happened in Perth last week, one of the floodgates, a huge public investment in and of themselves, weren’t closed in time to save several homes and business from the inevitable.

Flooding in the North Inch area of Perth. Image: Supplied

Whilst the authorities point and blame each other, the home and business owners of North Inch are left in complete despair.

They’re supposed to take some comfort from the fact that “a full debrief with partners will take place in due course, as is standard practice.”

In Dumfries, the banks of the River Nith have burst 200 times since records began.

Local councillors have been sitting on a plan to fix it for over 10 years but can’t agree on the finer details. It’s now in jeopardy because the costs of the Whitesands flood defence scheme have gone from £25million to £37million in the time they’ve been talking about it.

Money is of course an issue in these straitened times, but surely investment in infrastructure which keeps people safe and their homes dry must come before all other considerations? Ahead of all other popular and important things from roads to housing.

I struggle to see the politics in any of this either. If a weather warning suggests heavy rain, the decision of a politician wearing a red, yellow or blue rosette should surely be the same?

So to for the margin calls. Imagine a scenario where floodgates are closed but the rain doesn’t come. Sure there may be one or two folk disgruntled by the inconvenience, but no homes were lost and no lives risked.

These flooding events are the new normal. Accepting and responding to that means changing “standard practice” to one of over caution and sustained investment, yes at the expense of other more glamorous projects.

First Minister Humza Yousaf deserves huge credit for his response to the escalating conflict we’ve witnessed in the Middle East over this past week.

I’ve always been struck by the intense strength of feeling many politicians and activists across the spectrum can muster on the issue of Israel and Palestine despite the vast majority of them never having set foot on that soil or having very little skin in the game.

That is not the case for our First Minister, given his in-laws find themselves at the heart of the siege of Gaza right now.

What has struck me most by our First Minister’s response is the common humanity he has demonstrated. Few images are more powerful than the one I’ve seen of him in a synagogue last week, wearing a Kippah and embracing the family of Bernard Cowan, the Scot who lost his life.

First Minister Humza Yousaf, speaking at a service of solidarity at Giffnock Newton Mearns Synagogue. Image: Eloise Bishop/PA Wire

That for me is leadership, being able to speak powerfully and succinctly about your own pain but also to demonstrate the compassion of opening your arms to others, many of which may start from a very different world point of view.

Any hope of a resolution lies in more responses like this.

More from Comment

Photo shows the sign for the Olympia Leisure Pool in Dundee.
STEVE FINAN: Dundonians have right to know EVERYTHING about £6m Olympia failures
11
Work on the new museum is in progress. Image: Dundee Transport Museum
ANDREW BATCHELOR: New Dundee Museum of Transport will showcase city beyond the waterfront
Israel Palestine
ALAN GRANT: Why is victim-blaming Israel acceptable in Scotland?
6
Councillor Steven Rome and Chair of the Dundee Cycling Forum, Valentine Scarlett, at the launch of the council's new sustainable transport plan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: I have nothing against cyclists, but Dundee active travel plan costs too…
18
Great fun for a great cause at the Help for Kids ladies lunch. Image: Martel Maxwell
MARTEL MAXWELL: Laughter is the best medicine, even better if it helps a good…
The proposed new Dundee stadium. Image: LJRH Architects/DC Thomson design
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's proposed new stadium is not just for football fans
14
First Minister Humza Yousaf.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Humza Yousaf has a lot to lose as this week's by-election sets…
Laurence Fox.
KEZIA DUGDALE: If you think the words of Laurence Fox are harmless, you're part…
2
Will Humza Yousaf pay for tax rises at the ballot box? Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire
ANDREW LIDDLE: Voters will punish Humza Yousaf's SNP for failure to abolish unfair council…
7
How "Greater Dundee" could look. Image: DC Thomson design
STEVE FINAN: A year on, I’m more convinced than ever Dundee should expand into…
14

Conversation