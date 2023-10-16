Dundee shopper wins £2,700 in Aldi Supermarket Sweep

A Dundee shopper has won more than £2,700 in Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep.

The competition gives selected customers five minutes to stock up on all their Aldi favourites.

The supermarket then donates the cash value of the trolley to a local food bank of the winner’s choice.

Contestant Darlene Birse raised £1,841.36 for the Lochee Community Larder in the challenge at The Stack Retail Park store.

She also picked up £920.68 worth of shopping for herself.

Darlene said: “I had the best time ever.

“I was so nervous before the event, but I enjoyed it so much.

“The staff were all so lovely and I raised a great amount of money to help my local foodbank, which was my main aim.”

Darlene successfully found the hidden inflatable in the store, meaning Aldi Scotland doubled the total value of her haul.

Launched in 2016, the supermarket challenge has generated thousands for food banks across Scotland.

Residents of Dundee previously had the chance to apply for the challenge at the Stack Retail Park store.

