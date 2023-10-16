Traditional cottage, home office and stone mill building with bridge over stream near Dundee for just £125k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Traditional cottage, home office and stone mill building with bridge over stream near Dundee for just £125k

Windymill Cottage is in need of full renovation but enjoys a lovely rural location near Dundee and includes a stone mill that could be turned into a two-bedroom house.

By Jack McKeown
Windymill Cottage comes with a stone barn and sits on the Fithie Burn. Image: Yopa.
Windymill Cottage comes with a stone barn and sits on the Fithie Burn. Image: Yopa.

A traditional cottage and a stone mill building AND a modern office in an idyllic country location for just £125,000. What’s the catch?

They’re hardly in showroom condition. The mill in particular needs a lot of work to make it habitable. But the potential at Windymill Cottage is huge.

The sale includes a cottage, stone mill building and modern cabin. Image: Yopa.

The cottage sits beside the Fithie Burn in rolling Angus countryside. It’s surrounded by woods and fields but the A90 is just a few hundred metres distant and the edge of Dundee is only two miles away.

Secluded location

The sits is accessed via a private track off the A90. The track only serves Windymill Cottage and one other house and so provides plenty of seclusion.

The house and barn come with a static caravan and modern office/cabin. Image: Yopa.
The cottage is in need of refurbishment. Image: Yopa.

Windymill Cottage is a traditional house that is in need of refurbishment. Architect drawings have ben prepared to extend and renovate it to create a beautiful three-bedroom home.

Meanwhile, the mill building previously had planning permission granted to be converted into a two-bedroom house.

The sale includes a traditional cottage., static caravan and modern office. Image: Yopa.
You also get a stone barn that is ripe for renovation. Image: Yopa.
The barn has huge potential. Image: Yopa.

The sale also includes a static caravan as well as a modern cabin/home office measuring 5.8 by 3.4 metres. The caravan could be lived in while renovation works took place, with the office an ideal base to project manage from.

Windymill Cottage sits on a generous site that has plenty of parking space and beautiful views over the surrounding countryside. The Fithie Burn flows past the house and there is a bridge across the burn giving access to the neighbouring countryside.

 

Windymill Cottage is on sale with Yopa for offers over £125,000. 

 

More from Property

An artist's impression of one of the homes which has a variety of energy efficiency features. Image: Thorntons
Work starts at ‘flagship’ Dundee luxury homes development
Old Mill House.
Wonderful steading with roundhouse on the banks of the Tay was rescued from ruin
The Bella Centre won the Dundee Civic Trust Award. Image: Dundee Civic Trust.
Winners revealed at Dundee Civic Trust's 50th Anniversary Awards
Kemback Church has gone on sale. Image: Church of Scotland.
Beautiful church in Fife hamlet Kemback on sale for £100k
Rosie Fraser
Rosie Fraser Real Estate: Secrets to a £75million success story
Windmill House in Arbroath has hit the market.
For sale: Stunning Arbroath home with sea views all the way to Berwickshire
Seal Point sits right on the River Tay at Invergowrie. Image: Zoopla.
Beautiful £320k detached house on the banks of the Tay at Invergowrie
Cosy Glen is currently uninhabitable. Image: Zoopla.
Detached 5 bedroom Fife fixer-upper with two driveways on sale for £150k
Corner property 17 Marketgate goes under the hammer on November 2. Image: Auction House Scotland
Four-bed house beside Arbroath harbour up for auction at £95,000
Horsemill House dates from the mid-1700s. Image: Bell Ingram.
Stunning converted steading near Kinross has wonderful roundhouse

Conversation