Traditional cottage, home office and stone mill building with bridge over stream near Dundee for just £125k

A traditional cottage and a stone mill building AND a modern office in an idyllic country location for just £125,000. What’s the catch?

They’re hardly in showroom condition. The mill in particular needs a lot of work to make it habitable. But the potential at Windymill Cottage is huge.

The cottage sits beside the Fithie Burn in rolling Angus countryside. It’s surrounded by woods and fields but the A90 is just a few hundred metres distant and the edge of Dundee is only two miles away.

Secluded location

The sits is accessed via a private track off the A90. The track only serves Windymill Cottage and one other house and so provides plenty of seclusion.

Windymill Cottage is a traditional house that is in need of refurbishment. Architect drawings have ben prepared to extend and renovate it to create a beautiful three-bedroom home.

Meanwhile, the mill building previously had planning permission granted to be converted into a two-bedroom house.

The sale also includes a static caravan as well as a modern cabin/home office measuring 5.8 by 3.4 metres. The caravan could be lived in while renovation works took place, with the office an ideal base to project manage from.

Windymill Cottage sits on a generous site that has plenty of parking space and beautiful views over the surrounding countryside. The Fithie Burn flows past the house and there is a bridge across the burn giving access to the neighbouring countryside.

Windymill Cottage is on sale with Yopa for offers over £125,000.