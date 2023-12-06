‘My mother’s death will always hurt’: Fife man on how he learned to live with grief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Comment

‘My mother’s death will always hurt’: Fife man on how he learned to live with grief

Do we ever really get over the loss of a loved one? Writer Steven Lawther remembers his mother's death nearly 40 years ago during National Grief Awareness Week.

Writer Steven Lawther as a boy with his mum Jean.
Writer Steven Lawther as a boy with his mum Jean.
By Steven Lawther

It is almost forty years ago, but the memories remain intense. A hospital corridor in Fife. The long, awkward wait. Groups of relatives, huddled together, eyes shifting awkwardly. Conversation hushed or non-existent. The silence penetrated by the sudden ring of the bell. The signal to confront what waited inside.

The shuffle through the ward was a welcome release after the tension of the wait. The mood lightened, conversation returned and a smile on locating your relative. For a fleeting moment, the illness that rendered the need for hospitalisation forgotten. Bedside, the sickness and claustrophobia returned.

I never enjoyed the visits – always longed to be elsewhere, away from the discomfort and the overwhelming smell of antiseptic. I think back to my demeanour in those final days – surly, detached, aching to return to the warmth and familiarity of home.

Longing to be out of this shirt I had been forced to wear, a shirt with a collar that itched to the point of madness. ‘Why do I have to wear a shirt?’ I once protested. ‘It’s not as if I’m going to church.’ ‘Stay here on your own then,’ my father spat back angrily and left.

I remember the feeling of relief. At the time, the cause felt just, the protest legitimate, my victory significant. Now, I realise that he was likely too crushed to argue. The petulant child in front of him an inconsequence to the gravity of the situation he faced.

Jean Lawther when she was younger.
Jean Lawther

I don’t know how I used my reclaimed hours, probably watching television or playing games alone. That memory has faded, yet the imagined conversation between my parents as to why I wasn’t there burns vividly. It is a thought that shames me.

Yet, I know it wasn’t my fault. I was twelve years old, impulsively childish and had been kept in the dark about the magnitude of what was unfolding. For me, it was just another visit until she came home. The thought that she would never return and that this was a series of rapidly diminishing opportunities to be together completely absent from my thinking.

‘I learned about her death by accident’

I was never told directly in the end. The first realisation that my mother’s death was even possible gleaned from the accidental overhearing of a conversation. The quiet whispers magnified to an oppressive roar when the discussion turned towards how to cope after she was gone.

Nothing could protect me from the brutality of the final word. There were no more visits. Dad went alone in those last few days. Years later, our GP would admit that the hospital had been at fault. An infection picked up on the ward complicating a routine operation. It had been entirely avoidable but, in the moment, we were too preoccupied with the loss.

Initially, I tried to carry on. High school was about to return and I was insistent that I didn’t want to miss the first day. It was a naive thought, but it was indulged and I left for a friend’s house to prepare. After a few hours of sleep, grief intruded and I woke distressed, crying and had to be returned home. Normality would have to wait.

The Lawther family when Steven was a boy.
The Lawther family.

The days before the funeral brought relief. Our family was from Northern Ireland and the influx of relatives from Belfast became a welcome distraction. A solemn undercurrent flowed, but the mood was one of reunion and reconnection. Sentimentality, humour and alcohol flowed freely. The traditional Irish way to distract each other from pain. The funeral complete. Relatives left and life resumed. There was no discussion of grief, just a stoic resolve to move forward.

‘At first, I treated the death like a badge of honour’

As time passed, I moulded the loss into a strength. I’d been a naive, immature child who was far from streetwise.  The loss of a parent made me grow up quickly, it brought resilience and handed me an ability to face anything, or at least that was the story I shaped in my head.

It became a badge of honour that I brought out to show people my character, my strength and, occasionally, to invoke sympathy. ‘That must have been really difficult.’ ‘Yes, yes, it was,” I would reply knowingly, ‘But I got through it and it has made me stronger.’

Neville and Jean Lawther pictured on the ferry during their last ever trip back to Northern Ireland.
Neville and Jean Lawther on their last ever trip back to Northern Ireland).

The illusion could be punctured in an instant. I recall an early conversation at university where a fellow student told a group of us who received a full student grant that we were the lucky ones. She was unknowingly telling me to be grateful for my loss. It was an unthinking moment of self-pity from her and the intention was not to wound, but it did. I returned to my room and sobbed.

Grief could seize me even in happy moments. After the birth of our daughter, I phoned the mum of a school friend to tell her the news. She had been one of the people who had stepped in with kindness when my mother had died. She did it quietly, unnoticed at the time, but I now recognise her small gestures as deliberate acts of compassion – the tolerance of me being in their house for hours, the invitations to stay for dinner or to tag along on family days out.

When I told her that we had given our new-born daughter my mum’s name as a middle name, the loss flooded in. I finished the conversation quickly, then broke down.

‘Her death left me insecure and lacking in confidence’

Yet moments like this were rare. I made my way through life in a blur of activity, progression, and fake resilience. I built a relationship, a family, a career. The standard measure of a successful life.

It was only when forced to press pause in early 2020 that I began to seriously reflect on what I had faced over thirty years earlier. ‘It was childhood trauma,’ a friend suggested. My instinctive reaction was to laugh. ‘Don’t be daft,’ I replied.

To me trauma involved something far worse, violence, war, suffering at the hands of an abusive adult. I had just lost a parent. Even the phrase minimised the experience, reducing it to something akin to dropping a glove or mislaying a set of keys.

It took conversations with a counsellor to confront this false narrative. Exposed to the light of day and under scrutiny, I realised that the death of my mother had left an ominous shadow and an unwelcome inheritance.

My insecurity and lack of confidence. My longing for constant reassurance. My desire to be liked. My relentless high standards and destructive self-loathing when I failed to meet these. My learned reliance on food to smooth off the edges creating a lifelong struggle with weight. My fatalism that I will inevitably meet a similarly catastrophic end, that to this day sustains a lack of physical and emotional self-care. These had all shaped my life and continue to do so.

Neville and Jean Lawther enjoy a drink during a night out.
Neville and Jean Lawther.

It is now 39 years since my mother died, that number imbued with a morbid significance. She was 39 years old when she passed away, mockingly short of a marker when society tells you that life begins. I still think about how life could have been different.

‘I no longer present a façade of resilience’

The moments and milestones we could have shared over the years. The warmth and love she would have had for my daughter. I think about how I was left alone as a child to deal with the loss, not wilfully or cruelly, but because it was how society dealt with grief at the time. If I’d been given support, encouraged to vocalise my hurt, heard the insight of others who had experienced similar, perhaps I may have been able to better process the loss.

That is what I am at last attempting to do, thankful that I no longer have to present a façade of resilience. I heard the Scottish poet Michael Pedersen read a poem in the aftermath of the loss of his friend Scott Hutchison. He spoke a line that resonated deeply. ‘You’re gone and it’s not, nor will it ever be, ok.’ His eloquence captured the endurance of grief. It can soften, but it will always have the capacity to bring pain.

The death of my mother hurt. It still hurts. It will always hurt. And I think I’m finally learning to live with that.

More from Comment

The North Carr lightship moored in City Quay, Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: North Carr Lightship is doomed - it didn't have to end like…
Will Duncee City Council leader John Alexander listen to calls for an inquiry? Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee Olympia may finally be re-opening but will inquiry ever come?
3
Would John Alexander make such a public call if he wasn't confident of success? Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Does John Alexander’s bold announcement mean Dundee’s fortunes are finally changing?
Businessman Gary Rooney donated £3,000-worth of toys to the Help for Kids Christmas appeal at its winter ball.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Help for Kids is making sure deprived children wake up with a…
Would you approach a shoplifter if you saw them in action? Image: DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: I came face-to-face with a shoplifter and didn't know what to do
2
Olympia pool exterior
STEVE FINAN: Olympia fire safety guidance neglect only strengthens argument for full inquiry
2
CGI image of the Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Eden Project will bring huge change of fortune to Dundee
3
Suella Braverman and Rishi Sunak in "happier times". Image: PA
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Rishi Sunak's re-shuffle isn't just papering over cracks, it's painting over mould
Chief executives of Fife, Perth and Kinross, Dundee and Angus councils. Image: DC Thomson design
STEVE FINAN: How will councils survive tax freeze? Try cutting chief executives' salaries
7
Andrew and his brother Ross in New York. Image: Andrew Batchelor
ANDREW BATCHELOR: The surprising connections between Dundee and New York City

Conversation