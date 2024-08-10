COURIER OPINION: John Alexander wasn’t perfect city leader but his love for Dundee is clear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: John Alexander wasn’t perfect city leader but his love for Dundee is clear

"It was quickly apparent Dundee’s youngest councillor was not overawed by the grand surroundings into which he was thrust."

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander is stepping down. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander is stepping down. Image: DC Thomson
By The Courier

From day one, John Alexander stood out as a politician.

When he was first elected as a councillor in Dundee in 2012, his youth alone was enough to grab the spotlight.

Fresh faced and rake-like in stature, at 23, the new Councillor Alexander was an anomaly in a debating chamber which had for so long been dominated by age and experience.

But it was quickly apparent Dundee’s youngest councillor was not overawed by the grand surroundings into which he was thrust at City Chambers, nor was he there to simply make up the numbers and prop up the ruling SNP Group.

New Dundee Councillor John Alexander celebrates his victory in 2012.

The combination of tireless work ethic and skilled communication saw his star ascend rapidly in local political circles – he took over as SNP group leader and council leader in 2017 – and he was quickly earmarked by SNP party bosses as one for the future on the national stage.

That meant regularly mingling with the First Minister and senior Cabinet members and being a visible presence within the party.

Endless photocalls and media appearances ensued and his resultant profile had many tipping him for a run at Holyrood and, ultimately, for the top job of leading the country.

Humza Yousaf visits the Eden Project site with council leader John Alexander.
John Alexander with former First Minister Humza Yousaf.

But John said this wasn’t his plan and the expected step into parliamentary politics never materialised. Perhaps that was the clue that John’s political aspirations – and his legacy – would be closer to home.

So was Holyrood’s loss Dundee’s gain?

A lengthy resignation statement would certainly suggest that is the case.

At length it describes the ‘wins’ of his time in the hotseat.

Inexhaustively those include:

  • Leading Dundee through the Covid pandemic
  • Helping deliver an exciting new future for the Michelin site following its catastrophic closure
  • Getting the transformatory Tay Cities Deal over the line
  • Progressing Eden Dundee
  • Cutting drugs deaths in the city
  • Using his power to help alleviate the the brutal realities of a cost of living crisis for ordinary citizens

But each one of those achievements carries its own nuances with it – not everyone living in poverty in Dundee will attest to feeling the support Mr Alexander alludes to and the drugs situation is nowhere near being in hand – nor does it tell the whole story of his time leading Dundee.

John Alexander’s tenure was not without challenge

Utter the word ‘Olympia’ in polite company and you will be left in no doubt that his administration was not without its challenges.

And that’s before mentioning his position in presiding over a series of increasingly tough local authority budget settlements that have cut incredibly – and in some cases irrevocably – deep across city communities.

Therefore, his is not a perfect political legacy. None are.

And while it would be wrong to ignore the mistakes and missteps, it would also be churlish to disregard his tenacity, the moments of real leadership he provided along the way and his great love for the city he has devoted much of his adult life to.

John Alexander’s decision to step away from frontline politics robs the city of a passionate advocate in the corridors of power and leaves very big boots to fill.

That in itself tells a story.

