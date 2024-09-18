STEVE FINAN: Dundee student flats are great, but where will everyone else live?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee student flats are great, but where will everyone else live?

"The building of affordable, well-designed housing for Dundee people isn’t moving at anything like the pace of student accommodation."

New student flats in Dundee. Image: DLR Media
New student flats in Dundee. Image: DLR Media
By Steve Finan

My father’s childhood home was a tenement in Gellatly Street, where the car park now is. My mother was pan-loafy, she was from South Tay Street.

Further back up my family tree, the 1800s addresses are the Cowgate, Scourin Burn, Lower Pleasance, and Charles Street.

The town centre was densely populated back then, but the situation is very different now.

I note Dundee’s newest student housing development, on Brown Street, is complete. It has 150 rooms, with a second phase under construction.

There’s permission for 179-capacity student accommodation in the Marketgait.

Last year, plans were submitted for the BT building on Bell Street to become a 417-unit student block.

There are other recently-completed student complexes around the city centre – Parker House (500 students), Belmont (340), Seabraes (411), and several more.

The city centre, certainly the west side, is a student supercampus.

Now I’m not saying students aren’t welcome, or that they shouldn’t have nice, safe, modern places to stay. This isn’t an anti-student rant.

What I am trying to highlight is true of every Scottish city.

The building of affordable, clean, well-designed housing for born-and-bred Dundee people isn’t moving at anything like the pace that student accommodation is being built.

If the city centre is to become a high-density living area again, reversing the decades-long practice of decanting everyone to the schemes, Dundee people should have the opportunity to move into the centre too.

If shops are closing and the centre is to be a socialising hub, then Dundonians living there all year round should be a big part of that.

Closed shops inn Dundee city centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And there’s something really not fair about nice places for students springing up in the centre, while houses out in the city’s dirty and neglected schemes remain cold, draughty, and damp.

When you read stories of flats with black mould or leaking roofs it is surely obvious that safe, warm, dry housing for families should be top priority for the council, Holyrood and Westminster.

Here’s the bit I don’t understand: if including social housing is mandatory in newbuild private estates, why doesn’t the same apply when student newbuilds are given permission?

Dundee flats shouldn’t just be for students

When student flats proposals go before city planners, a close-by (not too close) selection of attractive, affordable starter flats for young people to get on the housing ladder should be part of the deal – or the developer doesn’t get their cash-cow student residences.

I also fear higher education numbers won’t grow as fast as in recent years.

There’s many an MA and BA stacking supermarket shelves, with a usurious student loan round their neck, who could have opted for a plumbing apprenticeship and the £400 or £500 per day a good tradesman costs these days.

School pupils are noticing that.

And the flood of overseas students could dry up. UK and US universities are looking to take advantage of law changes in India and build offshoot campuses there. The same might happen in China.

If the student accommodation bubble bursts, one-person “pods” with shared facilities aren’t easily converted to flats or family homes.

What then for Dundee city centre?

