COURIER OPINION: Perth’s Knife Angel should be catalyst for national conversation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Opinion Comment

COURIER OPINION: Perth’s Knife Angel should be catalyst for national conversation

A torchlit send off for the 27ft statue was attended by the families of stabbing victims in the Fair City on Friday evening.

The Knife Angel in Perth.
The Knife Angel in Perth.
By The Courier Comment

It is an imposing structure, the Knife Angel.

Standing at 27ft tall, the statue is made from 100,000 seized blades, each moulded around this haunting figure.

The sheer size of the angel makes it hard to ignore, but the message it carries is what makes it powerful.

Also known as the National Monument Against Violence and Aggression, the artwork is a loud voice against knife crime.

And it is that message we must remember long after the statue leaves Perth.

A message that should be built upon so no more families experience the heartbreak of losing young lives, any lives, to such needless violence.

Victims’ families attended torchlit vigil

Perth has suffered its own tragedies in recent years.

The families of Cameron Rae and Barry Dixon were both in attendance at the torchlit vigil on Friday night.

The two young men were stabbed to death in horrific attacks four years apart.

Cameron was 20 when he was murdered, Barry killed at 22.

Both of their families have been left devastated, unable to comprehend the senselessness of such violent acts.

And both have spoken out about the grave need to tackle knife crime and treat this blight on society as seriously as possible.

As serious as the all too tragic consequences.

Opportunity for wider discussion

Perth is the first place in Scotland to host the Knife Angel – the statue had been touring England and Wales since 2018.

It might seem of minor significance to bring the artwork north, but it’s these small steps which can grow into a wider conversation.

knife angel Perth
Kerry Burgess and Scott Rae at the Knife Angel statue in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Finally hosting the Knife Angel in Scotland should be the catalyst for a national conversation, the beginning of the next step in facing these horrific crimes head on.

The local authority should be recognised for initiating that discussion.

It’s now the job of government, of the police, of schools, and of ourselves as a wider collective, to ensure we remember what the artwork stands for.

To ensure its message is carried on.

We need to get knives off our streets

When the Knife Angel first arrived in December, Cameron’s parents and Barry’s aunt spoke with The Courier.

They were clear that more focus was needed on getting knives off the streets.

Both families believe there is a lack of punishment for people who are caught with such weapons.

knife angel perth
Pictures of Cameron Rae and Barry Dixon at Perth Museum with Knife Angel outside. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Caleb Ferguson was apprehended by police while carrying a blade in Perth less than six months before he murdered Cameron.

Understandably, Cameron’s parents wonder why he was still free to hurt their child.

“If police stepped in early to make sure he [Ferguson] wasn’t carrying a blade Cammy might still be alive,” said Scott Rae, Cameron’s dad.

It’s hard not to believe there is truth in that statement.

The legacy of the Knife Angel must be to rid our streets of knives – and to make sure there are proper safeguards in place against those who are caught carrying them.

Be it tougher sentences, a knife amnesty, better education, or a combination of all three, we must address this violent behaviour now.

Lives will be lost if we don’t.

More from Comment

Martel was among millions to watch the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.
MARTEL MAXWELL: I'd take fun and freedom of Gavin and Stacey over preachy minority
Nigel Farage Reform UK Scotland
JIM SPENCE: Ignoring immigration fears will hand Holyrood seats to Nigel Farage's Reform
124
2025 promises to a bumper year for Scottish politics. Image: PA
ALASDAIR CLARK: A new year - but how will 2025 change Scottish politics?
Murray Thomson in his garden at Invergowrie. Image: Norman Watson
Murray Thomson: A celebration of a Dundee publishing pioneer
Martel loves the chaos of Christmas. Image: Martel Maxwell
MARTEL MAXWELL: Let's shun the Instagram Christmas farce and keep it real this festive…
2
Lawson has completed his cancer treatment in time for Christmas.
COURIER OPINION: Young cancer survivor reminds us of the true meaning of Christmas
Brian Henderson.
BRIAN HENDERSON: What shocked me most on my supermarket trip?
5
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB lost cat found community column Picture shows; Rebecca and her best buddy Fable. . Dundee. Supplied by Image: Supplied/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: For years I didn't know my Dundee neighbours – then I lost…
8
Brian Henderson.
BRIAN HENDERSON: It's hammer time for Tayside farmers
Dundee FC have been given the go-ahead to build a new training ground at Riverside Drive.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee councillor deserves credit for publicly backing Dark Blues' Riverside training ground
4

Conversation