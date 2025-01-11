Locals demand better public toilet access at busy Loch Lomond tourist spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Locals demand better public toilet access at busy Loch Lomond tourist spot

The East Loch Lomond Community Trust says 24-hour toilet access was promised but never delivered.

By Alex Watson
The car park of Balmaha Visitor Centre was packed on January 2 - but no toilets were available for the public to use on site. Image: Dave Arcari
Residents of a Stirlingshire village are calling for better access to public toilets at its local visitor centre during the winter months.

Balmaha, on the eastern shore of Loch Lomond, is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike throughout the year, many of whom use the car park at Balmaha Visitor Centre.

Between November and March, the visitor centre (which houses activities for children, a play area and toilets) only opens on Saturdays and Sundays.

Throughout the rest of the year, the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority-operated facility is open seven days a week.

Local residents and members of the East Loch Lomond Community Trust say thousands of people come to the area on week days between November and March, for example, during school holidays.

They argue previously promised 24-hour access to the toilets should be provided.

The National Park Authority (NPA) also operates public toilets at Milarrochy Bay, more than a mile away from Balmaha, along the banks of Loch Lomond.

During winter weekends, these are the closest facilities to the visitor centre.

Balmaha’s car park, with the visitor centre visible in the background. Image: Google Street View

24-hour toilet access promised but not delivered

A spokesperson for East Loch Lomond Community Trust said: “Last year, we requested for temporary toilets to be installed [during winter] and the NPA agreed.

“This year, the request was refused.

“The NPA commitment to provide 24-hour access to the refurbished visitor centre in the Annual Operational Plan 2019/2020 was never delivered.

“The centre was refurbished, but the 24-hour toilet access access was not delivered.”

At 2:30pm on Friday, December 27, The Trust counted more than 80 cars parked outside the visitor centre, when children were enjoying their school break and many adults were taking annual leave from work.

At around the same time on Thursday, January 2, the car park was full beyond capacity (with some cars illegally parked), holding more than 150 vehicles.

Park Authority says Millarochy Bay toilets are sufficient

A spokesperson for Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority said: “We recognise the year-round popularity of Balmaha and understand the importance of toilet facilities for visitors.

“During the 2024 festive period, we ensured public toilet provision on East Loch Lomond by keeping the Millarochy Bay toilets open.

“Given Millarochy Bay’s location – just over a mile from Balmaha – and the fact that most visitors travel by car, this served as a practical alternative while also supporting those heading to other destinations.

“The decision not to fund temporary facilities at Balmaha again this winter was driven by challenging resource considerations.

Loch Lomond is a popular spot all year round. Image: Andrew Cawley

“Increasing the opening the toilets at Balmaha would require opening the entire visitor centre building, which carries significant cost implications.

“To help visitors plan their trips, we provide detailed and up-to-date information on public toilet facilities, including availability and access, on our website.

“We remain committed to engaging with stakeholders and local communities to ensure the best use of resources for visitor management across the National Park and will factor this into our planning for the coming year, once budgets are finalised.”

Council block community ownership bid in November

In November, Stirling councillors blocked Balmaha from taking community ownership of Balmaha Visitor Centre car park because it earns £100,000 per year for the council.

The car park was free to use when East Loch Lomond Community Trust first applied on behalf of the community to take ownership, but Stirling Council later imposed charges and rejected the handover.

Stirling Council’s Finance, Economy and Corporate Support Committee said any benefits the asset transfer might make to the immediate Balmaha community would not outweigh the negatives for the rest of the council area.

Conversation