Fife nurse receives prestigious award for work with farmers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Farming

Fife nurse receives prestigious award for work with farmers

It recognises her 'exceptional' work with agricultural charity RSABI.

By Keith Findlay
Irene Scott checking NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy's blood pressure.
Irene Scott checking NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy's blood pressure.

A Fife woman who works with agricultural charity RSABI to improve the health and wellbeing of farmers has been awarded the prestigious Queen’s Nurse Award.

Irene Scott received her honour at a ceremony in Edinburgh.

She works at Inverkeithing Medical Group and lives on a family-owned arable farm in Fife.

Her award recognises her “exceptional” work, including her pivotal role with RSABI’s pioneering Health Hut scheme.

Irene with her prestigious award.
Irene with her prestigious award. Image: RSABI

Since its launch in 2023, the Health Hut initiative has provided hundreds of Scottish farmers with free health checks and confidential wellbeing advice at auction marts and agricultural events across the country.

It has grown to involve a team of around a dozen healthcare professionals, all with a shared passion for agriculture.

Vital health checks

Operating at auction marts and shows, the Health Hut delivers services such as blood pressure monitoring, cholesterol and diabetes testing.

It also offers mental health support  and wellbeing advice.

Irene’s dedication to this and other community nursing work earned her the coveted accolade from the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland.

‘Incredible’ honour for Fife nurse

The Queen’s Nurse award is presented to outstanding community nurses who demonstrate leadership, innovation, and excellence in patient care and nursing practice.

Irene said: “To be named a Queen’s Nurse is an incredible honour.

“Working with RSABI has allowed me to combine my professional skills with my connection to farming.

“I’m thrilled to see the Health Hut making such a positive impact in agricultural communities across Scotland.”

Charity’s boss says Irene’s ‘put her heart and soul’ into Health Hut scheme

RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren said. “Irene has put her heart and soul into making the Health Hut a success.

“Thanks to her efforts, and the support of other nurses and doctors, the initiative has successfully grown to reach farming communities across Scotland, bringing health and wellbeing directly to them in a way that is accessible and welcoming.”

RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren.
RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren. Image: RSABI

Carol added: “Irene’s passion for improving the health and wellbeing of farmers has been truly inspiring and her recognition as a Queen’s Nurse is thoroughly deserved.”

RSABI plans to expand its Health Hut scheme this year, offering even more farmers, crofters and others the opportunity to take proactive steps towards better health.

Read more: Kinross farmer George Lawrie receives British Empire Medal

More from Farming

Brian Henderson.
BRIAN HENDERSON: A bit of poo in my tea did me no harm
George Lawrie, standing next to the uniformed Stephen Leckie, and family at the British Empire Medal presentation in Perth.
Kinross farmer George Lawrie receives British Empire Medal
Sheep on waterlogged field near Perth.
Key agriculture moments in 2024 including inheritance tax bombshell and Perthshire firm's 50th birthday
John Gray in berry tunnel
Angus berry firm profits boost signals green shoots of recovery
Brian Henderson.
BRIAN HENDERSON: What shocked me most on my supermarket trip?
5
Intelligent Growth Solutions' crop research centre in Dundee
Fife and Dundee vertical farming tech firm to make it big in New York
Outside Glamis Castle are Karen Stewart trainee trustee, RSABI, Andrew Brough, estate director, Glamis Castle, Steven Cumming, general manager, Glamis Castle, and Carol McLaren, chief executive, RSABI.
Glamis Castle to host free free festive lunch for senior farming folk
James Porter, Graham Bruce and Hamish Lean at the Ringlink AGM
Inheritance tax fears dominate Laurencekirk-based Ringlink's annual meeting
Henry, left, and Gavin Dodgson, who farm near Kirriemuir.
Angus farmers join those having their say on funding and tax fears
Farmer Murdo Fraser
Fife farmer warns 'dying is not an option' if inheritance tax plans go ahead
19

Conversation