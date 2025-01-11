Fife nurse receives prestigious award for work with farmers

A Fife woman who works with agricultural charity RSABI to improve the health and wellbeing of farmers has been awarded the prestigious Queen’s Nurse Award.

Irene Scott received her honour at a ceremony in Edinburgh.

She works at Inverkeithing Medical Group and lives on a family-owned arable farm in Fife.

Her award recognises her “exceptional” work, including her pivotal role with RSABI’s pioneering Health Hut scheme.

Since its launch in 2023, the Health Hut initiative has provided hundreds of Scottish farmers with free health checks and confidential wellbeing advice at auction marts and agricultural events across the country.

It has grown to involve a team of around a dozen healthcare professionals, all with a shared passion for agriculture.

Vital health checks

Operating at auction marts and shows, the Health Hut delivers services such as blood pressure monitoring, cholesterol and diabetes testing.

It also offers mental health support and wellbeing advice.

Irene’s dedication to this and other community nursing work earned her the coveted accolade from the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland.

‘Incredible’ honour for Fife nurse

The Queen’s Nurse award is presented to outstanding community nurses who demonstrate leadership, innovation, and excellence in patient care and nursing practice.

Irene said: “To be named a Queen’s Nurse is an incredible honour.

“Working with RSABI has allowed me to combine my professional skills with my connection to farming.

“I’m thrilled to see the Health Hut making such a positive impact in agricultural communities across Scotland.”

Charity’s boss says Irene’s ‘put her heart and soul’ into Health Hut scheme

RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren said. “Irene has put her heart and soul into making the Health Hut a success.

“Thanks to her efforts, and the support of other nurses and doctors, the initiative has successfully grown to reach farming communities across Scotland, bringing health and wellbeing directly to them in a way that is accessible and welcoming.”

Carol added: “Irene’s passion for improving the health and wellbeing of farmers has been truly inspiring and her recognition as a Queen’s Nurse is thoroughly deserved.”

RSABI plans to expand its Health Hut scheme this year, offering even more farmers, crofters and others the opportunity to take proactive steps towards better health.

