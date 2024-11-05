Stirlingshire community ownership bid blocked because car park earns council £100k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirlingshire community ownership bid blocked because car park earns council £100k

Stirling Council said handing over the car park would "impact on the council's overall ability to manage and maintain its parking network".

By Alex Watson
East Loch Lomond Community Trust requested to take over ownership of Balmaha car park in 2020. Image: Google Street View
East Loch Lomond Community Trust requested to take over ownership of Balmaha car park in 2020. Image: Google Street View

A Stirlingshire village cannot take community ownership of its local car park because it earns £100,000 per year for the council.

After a four-year wrangle, Stirling Council has blocked a bid for a community asset transfer of Balmaha car park to East Loch Lomond Community Trust.

The car park was free when the community first applied to take ownership, but Stirling Council has now imposed charges and rejected the handover because it generates around £100,000 per year.

Stirling Council’s Finance, Economy and Corporate Support Committee refused the transfer on Tuesday.

It said any benefits the asset transfer might make to the immediate Balmaha community would not outweigh the negatives for the rest of the council area.

Parking charges were brought in at Balmaha by Stirling Council during March 2021, six months after the trust applied for a community asset transfer.

The council says handing over ownership to the community would result in a significant loss of income and “impact on the council’s overall ability to manage and maintain its parking network, which is a council function under statute.”

Community ownership would negatively affect other places, councillors said

Currently, the money generated by the car park goes into a general Stirling Council pot, to be used across the entire council area.

East Loch Lomond Community Trust‘s business case for the asset transfer proposed using the car park funds to directly benefit community projects in Balmaha, as well as creating new jobs for locals.

Councillors Gene Maxwell, Neil Benny, Martin Earl, Gerry McLaughlan and Jen Preston were all in agreement that this change would have a negative impact on other places.

It was free to park at the Balmaha car park until March 2021. Image: Google Street View

Mr McLaughlan said: “I have a lot of sympathy for Balmaha and their community.

“The thing is, I think that sympathy extends across virtually all of our communities.

“This is a time when there’s a real pressure on council services, and that’s what we’ve got to weigh up.”

He added: “This [car park] brings money into the council at a time when we need revenue.

“I’m of the mind that the economic regeneration may well come into Balmaha, but it’s at the detriment of other areas, similar in quality.”

Balmaha Car Park.
Stirling Council applied for 11 extensions before it was eventually forced to make a decision after a review request. Image: Google Street View

Ms Preston agreed, saying: “other communities will lose out”.

Mr Earl added: “Some of our communities have assets that generate income, and many don’t. We have to be cognisant of that.”

It was also said approval could set a precedent, leading to other money-making assets moving to community ownership.

Four-year wait and 11 extensions

The decision comes after a lengthy wait for East Loch Lomond Community Trust.

Stirling Council was originally required to make the call over the car park by December 2021, but it applied for a total of 11 extensions, taking the decision deadline up to mid-April 2024. This target also was not met.

In May this year, the trust asked for a review of the case, under the 2015 Community Empowerment (Scotland) Act, leading to the final conclusion being reached six months later.

The trust said it also requested a hearing from the council, but had received no response.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

