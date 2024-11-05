Stirlingshire community ownership bid blocked because car park earns council £100k

A Stirlingshire village cannot take community ownership of its local car park because it earns £100,000 per year for the council.

After a four-year wrangle, Stirling Council has blocked a bid for a community asset transfer of Balmaha car park to East Loch Lomond Community Trust.

The car park was free when the community first applied to take ownership, but Stirling Council has now imposed charges and rejected the handover because it generates around £100,000 per year.

Stirling Council’s Finance, Economy and Corporate Support Committee refused the transfer on Tuesday.

It said any benefits the asset transfer might make to the immediate Balmaha community would not outweigh the negatives for the rest of the council area.

Parking charges were brought in at Balmaha by Stirling Council during March 2021, six months after the trust applied for a community asset transfer.

The council says handing over ownership to the community would result in a significant loss of income and “impact on the council’s overall ability to manage and maintain its parking network, which is a council function under statute.”

Community ownership would negatively affect other places, councillors said

Currently, the money generated by the car park goes into a general Stirling Council pot, to be used across the entire council area.

East Loch Lomond Community Trust‘s business case for the asset transfer proposed using the car park funds to directly benefit community projects in Balmaha, as well as creating new jobs for locals.

Councillors Gene Maxwell, Neil Benny, Martin Earl, Gerry McLaughlan and Jen Preston were all in agreement that this change would have a negative impact on other places.

Mr McLaughlan said: “I have a lot of sympathy for Balmaha and their community.

“The thing is, I think that sympathy extends across virtually all of our communities.

“This is a time when there’s a real pressure on council services, and that’s what we’ve got to weigh up.”

He added: “This [car park] brings money into the council at a time when we need revenue.

“I’m of the mind that the economic regeneration may well come into Balmaha, but it’s at the detriment of other areas, similar in quality.”

Ms Preston agreed, saying: “other communities will lose out”.

Mr Earl added: “Some of our communities have assets that generate income, and many don’t. We have to be cognisant of that.”

It was also said approval could set a precedent, leading to other money-making assets moving to community ownership.

Four-year wait and 11 extensions

The decision comes after a lengthy wait for East Loch Lomond Community Trust.

Stirling Council was originally required to make the call over the car park by December 2021, but it applied for a total of 11 extensions, taking the decision deadline up to mid-April 2024. This target also was not met.

In May this year, the trust asked for a review of the case, under the 2015 Community Empowerment (Scotland) Act, leading to the final conclusion being reached six months later.

The trust said it also requested a hearing from the council, but had received no response.

