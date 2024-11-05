Rory Scott wins slew of trophies in Highland Perthshire ploughing match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rory Scott wins slew of trophies in Highland Perthshire ploughing match

But he didn't win the award for best-looking ploughman.

By Keith Findlay
RHASS medal winner Rory Scott.
RHASS medal winner Rory Scott. Image: Jane Kennedy

Rory Scott, of Pitlochry, came away from Atholl and Breadalbane Ploughing Society’s latest match with a haul of honours.

His skills won him the much-coveted Maltino tankard and RHASS medal.

He was also victorious in the conventional classes for best throw-out, feering, ploughing and finish. In addition, he came out on top in the ploughmens’ race as well as in classes for straightest rig, “ins and outs” and overall finish.

Close-up of reversible plough
Image: FLPA/Shutterstock

There was also awards for youngest, oldest and unluckiest ploughman, won by Alan Gudmunsson, Billy Henderson and Tommy Campbell respectively.

Mr Gudmunsson also won a prize for the oldest tractor.

Meanwhile, Ally Marshall, of Pitnacree, near Grandtully, was deemed to be the best-looking ploughman.

The ploughing match took place at Ballechin Farms, near Pitlochry, by permission of Ian Michie.

Judges for the day were Carol Jack, Scott McIntosh, David Veitch and Donald Hancock.

Read more: More silverware for Forfar’s world champion ploughman

Full results

Reversible class

  • Best throw-out: Jonathan Marshall
  • Feering: 1 Hamish McDiarmid 2 Chic McWilliam 3 Jonathan Marshall
  • Ploughing: Hamish McDiarmid 2 Jonathan Marshall 3 Gordon Barrack 4 Chic McWilliam
  • Finish: 1 Chic McWilliam 2 Gordon Barrack 3 Jonathan Marshall
  • Straightest rig: Gordon Barrack
  • Ins and outs: Gordon Barrack
  • Best work by non-medal winner: Hamish McDiarmid

Conventional class

  • Best throw-out: Rory Scott
  • Feering: 1 Rory Scott 2 Billy Henderson 3 Mark Gilmour
  • Ploughing: 1 Rory Scott 2 Billy Henderson 3 Tommy Campbell 4 Ally Brown 5 Mark Gilmour 6 Ally Rob 7 Alan Gudmunsson 8 Ally Marshall 9 Henry Harrison 10 Robin Boyne
  • Finish: 1 Rory Scott 2 Ally Marshall 3 Tommy Campbell
  • Straightest rig: Rory Scott
  • Ins and outs: Rory Scott
  • Best work by non-medal winner: Ally Brown

Special prizes

  • Best work by Ford tractor: Billy Henderson
  • Overall finish: Rory Scott
  • Best-kept old tractor: 1 Billy Henderson 2 Tommy Campbell 3 Mark Gilmour
  • Best-kept new tractor: 1 Gordon Barrock 2 Hamish McDiarmid 3 Chic McWilliam
  • Overall best-kept tractor: Billy Henderson
  • Oldest tractor: Alan Gudmunsson
  • Oldest ploughman: Tommy Campbell
  • Youngest ploughman: Alan Gudmunsson
  • Best-looking ploughman: Ally Marshall
  • Ploughmen’s race: 1 Rory Scott 2 Ally Marshall 3 Ally Robb
  • Furthest travelled: Ally Robb
  • Unluckiest competitor: Billy Henderson
  • First on field: Alan Gudmunsson
  • Best ploughed rig by trailing plough: Alan Gudmunsson
  • Maltino tankard and RHASS medal: Rory Scott

