Rory Scott wins slew of trophies in Highland Perthshire ploughing match

Rory Scott, of Pitlochry, came away from Atholl and Breadalbane Ploughing Society’s latest match with a haul of honours.
His skills won him the much-coveted Maltino tankard and RHASS medal.
He was also victorious in the conventional classes for best throw-out, feering, ploughing and finish. In addition, he came out on top in the ploughmens’ race as well as in classes for straightest rig, “ins and outs” and overall finish.
There was also awards for youngest, oldest and unluckiest ploughman, won by Alan Gudmunsson, Billy Henderson and Tommy Campbell respectively.
Mr Gudmunsson also won a prize for the oldest tractor.
Meanwhile, Ally Marshall, of Pitnacree, near Grandtully, was deemed to be the best-looking ploughman.
The ploughing match took place at Ballechin Farms, near Pitlochry, by permission of Ian Michie.
Judges for the day were Carol Jack, Scott McIntosh, David Veitch and Donald Hancock.
Full results
Reversible class
- Best throw-out: Jonathan Marshall
- Feering: 1 Hamish McDiarmid 2 Chic McWilliam 3 Jonathan Marshall
- Ploughing: Hamish McDiarmid 2 Jonathan Marshall 3 Gordon Barrack 4 Chic McWilliam
- Finish: 1 Chic McWilliam 2 Gordon Barrack 3 Jonathan Marshall
- Straightest rig: Gordon Barrack
- Ins and outs: Gordon Barrack
- Best work by non-medal winner: Hamish McDiarmid
Conventional class
- Best throw-out: Rory Scott
- Feering: 1 Rory Scott 2 Billy Henderson 3 Mark Gilmour
- Ploughing: 1 Rory Scott 2 Billy Henderson 3 Tommy Campbell 4 Ally Brown 5 Mark Gilmour 6 Ally Rob 7 Alan Gudmunsson 8 Ally Marshall 9 Henry Harrison 10 Robin Boyne
- Finish: 1 Rory Scott 2 Ally Marshall 3 Tommy Campbell
- Straightest rig: Rory Scott
- Ins and outs: Rory Scott
- Best work by non-medal winner: Ally Brown
Special prizes
- Best work by Ford tractor: Billy Henderson
- Overall finish: Rory Scott
- Best-kept old tractor: 1 Billy Henderson 2 Tommy Campbell 3 Mark Gilmour
- Best-kept new tractor: 1 Gordon Barrock 2 Hamish McDiarmid 3 Chic McWilliam
- Overall best-kept tractor: Billy Henderson
- Oldest tractor: Alan Gudmunsson
- Oldest ploughman: Tommy Campbell
- Youngest ploughman: Alan Gudmunsson
- Best-looking ploughman: Ally Marshall
- Ploughmen’s race: 1 Rory Scott 2 Ally Marshall 3 Ally Robb
- Furthest travelled: Ally Robb
- Unluckiest competitor: Billy Henderson
- First on field: Alan Gudmunsson
- Best ploughed rig by trailing plough: Alan Gudmunsson
- Maltino tankard and RHASS medal: Rory Scott
