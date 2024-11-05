Rory Scott wins slew of trophies in Highland Perthshire ploughing match

Rory Scott, of Pitlochry, came away from Atholl and Breadalbane Ploughing Society’s latest match with a haul of honours.

His skills won him the much-coveted Maltino tankard and RHASS medal.

He was also victorious in the conventional classes for best throw-out, feering, ploughing and finish. In addition, he came out on top in the ploughmens’ race as well as in classes for straightest rig, “ins and outs” and overall finish.

There was also awards for youngest, oldest and unluckiest ploughman, won by Alan Gudmunsson, Billy Henderson and Tommy Campbell respectively.

Mr Gudmunsson also won a prize for the oldest tractor.

Meanwhile, Ally Marshall, of Pitnacree, near Grandtully, was deemed to be the best-looking ploughman.

The ploughing match took place at Ballechin Farms, near Pitlochry, by permission of Ian Michie.

Judges for the day were Carol Jack, Scott McIntosh, David Veitch and Donald Hancock.

Read more: More silverware for Forfar’s world champion ploughman

Full results

Reversible class

Best throw-out: Jonathan Marshall

Feering: 1 Hamish McDiarmid 2 Chic McWilliam 3 Jonathan Marshall

Ploughing: Hamish McDiarmid 2 Jonathan Marshall 3 Gordon Barrack 4 Chic McWilliam

Finish: 1 Chic McWilliam 2 Gordon Barrack 3 Jonathan Marshall

Straightest rig: Gordon Barrack

Ins and outs: Gordon Barrack

Best work by non-medal winner: Hamish McDiarmid

Conventional class

Best throw-out: Rory Scott

Feering: 1 Rory Scott 2 Billy Henderson 3 Mark Gilmour

Ploughing: 1 Rory Scott 2 Billy Henderson 3 Tommy Campbell 4 Ally Brown 5 Mark Gilmour 6 Ally Rob 7 Alan Gudmunsson 8 Ally Marshall 9 Henry Harrison 10 Robin Boyne

Finish: 1 Rory Scott 2 Ally Marshall 3 Tommy Campbell

Straightest rig: Rory Scott

Ins and outs: Rory Scott

Best work by non-medal winner: Ally Brown

Special prizes