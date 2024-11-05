Allan Bryant’s family ‘disgusted’ at Fife nightclub for removing 11th-anniversary tribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Allan Bryant’s family ‘disgusted’ at Fife nightclub for removing 11th-anniversary tribute

Styx nightclub has defended its decision to take down the tribute to the missing Glenrothes man.

By Neil Henderson
Allan Bryant's mum, Marie Dugan, with the balloon tribute.
Allan Bryant's mum, Marie Dugan, with the balloon tribute. Image: Allan Bryant Snr

The family of Allan Bryant say they are “deeply hurt” after tribute balloons marking the 11th anniversary of the Glenrothes man’s disappearance were removed just hours after they were put up.

Eleven heart-shaped balloons, along with others inscribed with messages, were tied to the railings of Styx nightclub in the town on Sunday.

The tribute was placed at the spot marking the last confirmed sighting of Allan as he left the nightspot in the early hours of Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Despite one of Scotland’s biggest-ever missing person investigations, his whereabouts remain a mystery.

The nightclub has defended its decision to remove the tribute.

Last confirmed sighting of Allan Bryant was leaving Styx nightclub

The family say they have conducted similar tributes at the spot in previous years without any issues.

Dad Allan Snr said: “Allan’s mum, Marie, with the help of family members, tied the balloons to the railings belonging to the club on Sunday as they have in previous years.

“There’s never been any issue with doing so before so you can understand our shock when we found out they’d been cut down.

The Allan Bryant balloon tribute fixed to railings by family members.
The balloon tribute was fixed to railings by family members. Image: Allan Bryant Snr
One of the heartfelt balloon messages.
One of the heartfelt balloon messages. Image: Allan Bryant Snr

“The railings are very significant for us as it was the very spot Allan was last seen.

“CCTV captured him leaving the club and grabbing the railings as he left.

“To have the club take them down on the very anniversary of his disappearance has left us disgusted and deeply hurt.

“We have had hundreds gather at the club for a candle-lit vigil, marches and other tribute events in the past and it’s never been a problem.”

Glenrothes nightclub owners say they were not informed

However, the owners of Styx nightclub resolutely defended their decision.

They posted on their Facebook page: “We had no issues at all with the display.

“We simply messaged Allan Bryant to say it would have been nice to have been informed this was happening as the display was done with no communication from the Bryant family.

Allan Bryant and his father before his disappearance.
Allan Bryant and his father before his disappearance. Image: DC Thomson.

“No one informed us a full display was being put on our premises, regardless of what has happened in previous years.

“Common courtesy would be to inform the pub or management of plans and we would have had no issues with it.

“We would have offered to help the family if they needed anything.”

The new owners, who took control of the club in 2023, added they were unaware of any arrangements the Bryant family had with the club before they took over.

Furthermore, they added they have now been subjected to “horrendous” online threats over the row.

Their statement continued: “Hopefully communication can be made for anything in the future.

“We apologise to anyone this may have offended.”

The Bryant family recently revealed they had conducted a private dig at a remote Fife beauty spot to discover what happened to their son.

Conversation