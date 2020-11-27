READERS’ LETTERS: Singapore’s Covid death toll is 28. It’s population is similar to Scotland. What’s gone wrong?

Sir, – Compared to Scotland, Singapore is a small island but it has a similar population of over five million.

One might say that it is overcrowded but, wonder of wonders, its Covid-19 deaths total is a minuscule 28 compared with Scotland’s 3,500.

China’s population is over a billion but their Covid death total is a paltry 4,700.

What has gone wrong here?

We have been let down by our government’s dreadful decisions based, presumably, on wobbly medical advice and we are all suffering.

The Christmas relaxation of restrictions will just exacerbate our plight. There is no light at the end of our tunnel.

Donald P McDonald.

Rose Terrace, Perth.

Why ask the question if you already know the answer

Sir, – Fife Council’s annual rent increase has twice been reported in local press this week as 1.5%.

I find this highly unusual, as the annual rent survey has yet to take place.

We, as council tenants, go through this annual charade of a survey, when the rent increase has already been decided.

In the survey, the reason for increases is suggested as being to build more social housing, yet Fife Council will be seeking Scottish Government subsidies of £190 million to build said homes.

I have been previously told by head of housing John Mills that the rent increases are aligned with pension increases from previous years from October’s CPI, which was 0.7%.

The proposed increase is double the aforementioned rate.

So why bother with surveys, when you know the outcome?

Pat Reilly.

Provost Scott Court, Cupar.

Beware the festive unlucky dip, Jenny

Sir, – Who holds Jenny Hjul to account?

Thank goodness she is a journalist and not a politician leading our country through this crisis.

Her article on Wednesday (Courier, November 25) about an “Unhappy New Year decision…” just shows her complete lack of understanding about people, behaviours, and how dangerous this coronavirus pandemic is.

We have not “become desensitised to government by first ministerial diktat”, and this virus is not receding.

Some of us are intelligent enough to know that we’ve not come this far to put thousands more lives at risk for the sake of a Hogmanay party.

And some of us – thankfully including Nicola Sturgeon – are smart enough to realise that without restrictions too many people will act irresponsibly.

So, fill your boots Jenny. Have a party.

Just make sure you all self-isolate for 14 days afterwards, as you eagerly wait to see who wins the (un)lucky-dip prize.

Or maybe some of you will pass the ticket on to your granny, your parents, your neighbours or even to a total stranger.

Actually, I lied.

I’m not glad Jenny Hjul is a journalist.

Her style is inflammatory, overtly political and downright dangerous.

So, right back at you.

At a time when we need to be working together to beat this virus, ‘will no one hold her to account’?

L Harvie.

Cupar,

Fife.

Slashing aid budget is the right decision

Sir, – The chancellor has announced the foreign aid budget will be slashed from 0.7 per cent of GDP to 0.5 per cent.

Good. For decades large parts of the foreign aid budget have been squandered.

China and India have space programmes so why give them £81 million?

China was given money for flood prevention yet UK towns and cities suffered one of the worst years of flooding on record because budget restrictions meant flood defences were not built and rivers were not dredged.

Politicians who complain should face their constituents and complaining charity bosses should publish their huge salaries and pension pots.

Clark Cross.

Springfield Road, Linlithgow.