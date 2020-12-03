READERS’ LETTERS: Rapid response needed to reports of animal suffering

Sir, – I hope the public outcry over the lack of action taken at a Perthshire property where 60 animals were being abused and neglected will lead to an investigation to prevent such a situation happening again.

The property was finally raided 18 months after the situation was first reported – by which time the animals had doubled in number from 30 to 60.

Both the council and SSPCA took a softly softly, wishy washy approach when visiting the owners to investigate the reports.

Surely to goodness someone has to be held accountable – the neglect by the authorities in not acting in this case is almost as bad as the neglect of the animals themselves.

Yes, it would be good if the SSPCA had greater powers to intervene but there is a much stronger case to answer.

Individuals have to be held accountable for their role in not taking action sooner, which would have saved further horrific suffering.

Gillian Taylor.

Moss Road,

Methven.

Stick to F.A.C.T.S till vaccine is rolled out

Sir, – Much of Jenny Hjul’s piece (All-out war on horizon…Courier, December 2) shows the level of selective representation of data being used to describe our government’s Covid “performance”.

The article states Scotland has had a death rate almost a quarter higher than England.

This could have been uttered from the mouth of Donald J Trump or Kayleigh McEnany.

Reading the Covid data from yesterday, it clearly shows, cumulative deaths per million population for Scotland as 688, and England shows as 919.

Scotland’s rate is 25% lower than the England rate.

As has been stated by our first minister, both death rates are tragic, but more than this, we are in a race against the Covid virus, not England, Wales or Ireland or anyone else. Today, we hear that the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine has been approved for delivery, which should be good news for us all.

But we still need to stick to F.A.C.T.S. till we get vaccinated.

Alistair Ballantyne.

Birkhill,

Angus.

What planet is the first minister on?

Sir, – We’re in the midst of a global pandemic.

Thousands still die from Covid-19 every day across the world, with eight billion people to vaccinate. Scotland has one of the worst coronavirus death rates by any measure of any country.

Our economy is on its knees. Unemployment is set to soar. So Nicola Sturgeon’s solution?

To demand massive constitutional upheaval, another probably hugely divisive referendum – she bangs on endlessly about how fabulous it would be to break up the UK right now.

What planet is she on?

Martin Redfern.

Melrose,

Roxburghshire.

Set a date for ending Covid restrictions

Sir, – With vaccines now available, the government should set a definite date for the end of all Covid-19 rules and restrictions.

Businesses need to know where they stand and we all need to be able to plan for the future.

Once vaccines have been made available to all who desire them, which should be a few months from now, complete normality should return. Those choosing not to be vaccinated can take their chances.

If the Scottish Government has been as reluctant as it claims to restrict our freedoms so dramatically, it should be champing at the bit now, eager to put it all behind us.

Set a date!

Richard Lucas.

Leader,

The Scottish Family Party.

Scottish Labour must come to senses

Sir, – Jenny Marra and her brother sided with the Tories in 2014.

That political blunder locked us in to a Tory-run Britain.

I do not regard that as “serving Dundee with distinction”.

Dundee voted for Scottish independence within the EU.

In wishing her and her family well we should not forget that. Labour in Scotland must come to its senses.

Neil Robertson.

Glamis Terrace,

Dundee.