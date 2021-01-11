READERS’ LETTERS: Danger on our doorstep as icy pavements neglected

Sir, – Covid-19 cases are on the increase and people are told to stay at home, but they can leave their homes for essential purposes, including local exercise.

The prolonged inaction of Dundee City Council has meant that even leaving your home for essential purposes has become a bit dangerous, because of icy roads, pavements and cycle lanes.

For the last two weeks many of the main pavements and cycle lanes, particularly the pavement/cycle lane along Riverside Drive, have been really icy.

This is potentially dangerous for both pedestrians and cyclists.

NHS Tayside has reported hundreds of people who have been admitted to A&E with injuries relating to falling on the untreated ice.

We have cold winters similar to this every year, so why does Dundee City Council have a negligent approach? The council needs to take much more responsibility.

It also needs to provide a lot more gritting containers on all major streets to allow residents to do it themselves as well.

Leon Fields.

Dunmore Gardens,

Dundee.

Focus on vaccination not the constitution

Sir, – Mike Russell, SNP constitutional secretary, has told the Australian high commissioner that Indyref2 is to take place this year. Really?

The high commissioner is doubtless a sensible chap who spots political spin a mile off.

And maybe the people of Scotland would prefer Mr Russell and his nationalist colleagues to focus wholly on Scotland’s soaring Covid-19 deaths and an efficient vaccine rollout than obsessing about the constitution?

Martin Redfern.

Melrose, Roxburghshire.

Time is the friend of independence

Sir, – Alex Bell in his recent column expressed doubt about the likelihood of Scotland gaining independence, and suggested, “it must happen in a few years or the moment will close”.

I would suggest that is not what the polls tell us.

The last 17 polls have all shown majority support for Scottish independence, with the highest being at 58%, and support from women now just as likely as that from men, which was not the case in 2014.

Although older voters would seem still to favour the union, but not as strongly as they did in 2014, young people are now hugely in favour of independence, with 79% of 16 to 24-year-olds in favour, up from 54% in 2014, and 25 to 34s on 75%.

So, I would suggest Mr Bell is misguided, as it would seem that time is the friend of Scottish independence.

So much so in fact, that I would suggest it might be expedient for Westminster to expedite another referendum as soon as possible, before the demographics overwhelm them.

Les Mackay.

Carmichael Gardens, Dundee.

Sweden forced to change Covid tack

Sir, – Those frequent writers who lambast both our governments regarding the Covid containment strategies and suggest we should look to Sweden’s approach should take note.

Sweden is passing a new law which allows them to shut down gyms, cinemas and other high risk locations and activities, due to the huge rate increases they have experienced in recent weeks.

Hopefully, the peddling of “we just need to isolate the old and let the youngsters get back to work normally” will cease.

Alistair Ballantyne.

Birkhill, Angus.

Goodwill needed at EU border posts

Sir, – I see the transport of goods, particularly perishable foodstuffs, is being delayed because of lengthy checks at points of entry into the EU.

I would have thought that the long established TIR Convention could be used to obviate the need for lengthy customs checks.

We managed to move goods successfully before the advent of the EU and with some goodwill on both sides of the border we can surely do it again. That would be to the benefit of everyone both here and in the EU.

George Thomson.

Viewforth Place, Pittenweem.