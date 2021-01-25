READERS’ LETTERS: Scottish Labour needs to wake up and smell the coffee by backing Indyref2

Sir,– May I make a suggestion to whoever will be the new leader of the Labour Party in Scotland. Could you please, when elected, stand up and smell the coffee!

By that I mean take a hard look at the polls and try to see what it is the people of Scotland want.

As much as 54% (perhaps more when the “don’t knows” make their minds up) of the electorate in Scotland back another independence referendum.

Scottish independence is not a party policy as such, so Labour would not be betraying their socialist beliefs by backing it, rather, they would be backing the desires of the majority of the people of Scotland.

Who knows, by doing this they may find themselves as part of a coalition government in Scotland once independence is obtained. It surprises me the Labour Party in Scotland calls itself “Scottish” Labour, because to me it just cowtows to masters in the “British” Labour Party.

They go along with the refusal of another much-needed referendum on independence when it is clear it is what the people of Scotland desire.

Many Scots deserted the Labour Party after their old “diehards” spun their lies about how badly Scotland would do if independent at the last referendum and how we would never get into Europe if we left the UK, and now look at us.

It is long past time Labour in Scotland started to do the people’s will.

So, whoever is voted in as leader, walk up to the coffee pot and take in a good sniff!

Robert Donald.

Denhead Farm,

Ceres.

We cannot wait any longer for change

Sir, – In his article advocating post-Covid action to rid the world of inequality, few would disagree with Alex Bell’s sentiment that “we are beyond the point of vague promises about a better world to come” (Courier, January 21).

Alex sets a challenge for new thinking, not least in how our own society rewards those working in health services, the NHS and presumably the much wider workforce of low paid and unpaid care givers.

He says government’s indecisiveness undermines the importance of education and hits hardest those kids from lower income families.

He demands real game-changing action and investment to tackle all those disadvantages.

Surely then it’s time for that majority in Scotland to be provided the opportunity to control our own borrowing and investment priorities?

Having climbed the hill, Alex Bell disappointingly retreats and scoffs when Scotland’s deputy first minister says Scottish independence can provide the opportunity for people to choose the nation we become, as the world emerges from the Covid crisis.

If he wants real change, the questions for Alex are if not now, then when? If not here, then where? If not the people of Scotland, then who?

Kevin Donnelly.

Mill Street,

Kirriemuir.

Tories too focused on independence

Sir, – Two communications in this morning’s post:

A letter from the first minister giving information on the pandemic and the Covid vaccine rollout with a detailed booklet on accessing the various NHS Scotland services.

Second, an A3 pamphlet from the Scottish Conservatives, with pictures of Ruth Davidson, Douglas Ross, his wife and small child all wearing blue suits with content referencing scores of Covid (1), Conservatives (6), SNP (8) and referendum (13).

Isn’t it about time our Conservative leadership stopped banging on about independence?

Norman Mackenzie.

High Street,

Brechin.

Crime survey has political undertone

Sir, – I was shocked to find a survey on local crime on Councillor Braden Davy’s Facebook page that it was not all it seemed, but more about finding out who you are and your voting intention at the May elections.

A few questions on policing then it was into who you are and how you intend to vote.

No anonymity. This appears to be simply a Tory info gathering gimmick under the guise of a serious survey.

William Golden.

Castle Street,

Forfar.